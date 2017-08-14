Schroon Stewart’s expansion project killed by neighboring homeowners

Pete DeMola
Plans by Stewart’s Shops to expand their downtown Schroon location have been defeated. A protest petition filed by local homeowners triggered a supermajority vote that the Schroon Town Board failed to obtain on Monday, Aug. 14.
The Schroon Town Board voted 3 to 1 (with one abstention) on Monday to approve a zoning ordinance to allow retail usage in the residential neighborhood.
But an attorney representing a group of neighboring homeowners opposed to the project filed a zoning protest petition that required a supermajority vote in order to approve the change.
“It appears the rezoning is not approved despite the fact that three board members voted in favor,” said Town Attorney Mark Schachner.
The mechanism is triggered if at least 20 percent of local property owners within 100 feet of the proposed zoning amendment sign the petition.
Schachner said it’s not “inconceivable” that a party may question or challenge the document.
“But our view is that the filing looks to meet the requirements of the protest petition,” he said.
Steve Kinley, a Stewart’s real estate representative, said he was “disappointed” by the decision, and that company counsel will review the document.
“If the petition is correct, it’s done,” Kinley said of the project.
Stewart’s will continue to operate their current location, Kinley said, and will not seek alternative sites in the community.
Wally Thomas, one of the homeowners, said the number of signatures met the required threshold.
“We had well over 20 percent,” Thomas said.
BIG PLANS
Stewart’s announced in April plans to demolish and rebuild the Main Street location, which was originally constructed in 1980.
The redesign called for an expansion from 2,500 to 3,675-square-feet, additional gas pumps and more parking spaces.
Pushing back the site also would have alleviated traffic and congestion concerns, Kinley said.
Completion of the project was contingent on the purchase and demolition of a home directly behind the current site.
As the Saratoga-based chain awaited approval of the zoning amendment by the town board, residents simmered in a months-long debate over the future of the community.
In a series of public meetings throughout the summer, many spoke in favor of the project, citing the need to resurrect an economy in dire need of a jump start.
But residents on neighboring Taylor Street vehemently protested the expansion, claiming it would have disrupted their quality of life and caused their property values to plummet.
PUBLIC SPEAKS
Nearly two dozen residents spoke at a public hearing ahead of Monday night's vote.
Several speakers at the standing room-only hearing said they were in favor of the project.
Bob Smith praised the chain as a good corporate steward and noted the role of the location as a community hub.
“Things happen in there that don’t happen anywhere else,” Smith said.
Others said the process was rushed and ill-conceived, citing what they perceived to be a lack of clarity on the economic benefits, job creation and the lack of a formal traffic study.
“I just don’t understand why a larger Stewart's will be a better Stewart’s at the sacrifice of a zoning change,” said Kathy Mick.
Several speakers fought back emotion as they detailed the fault lines that opened in the community, particularly between natives and second homeowners.
Emily Rossi-Snook spoke of growing up in a tightly-knit community where people looked out for each other.
“The culture in Schroon Lake is one of kindness and support,” she said.
But that culture appears to have soured.
"I really deplore the comments that are being made that are divisive and divide the locals from the non-locals,” Rossi-Snook said.
TENSIONS SPIKE
At times, tensions boiled over, and a pair of Essex County Sheriff's deputies kept watch from the back of the room.
When Kinley was briefing attendees on cosmetic changes made to appease the opposing homeowners, Paul Ceresnak, a homeowner, raised his hand and asked to address those claims.
Supervisor Mike Marnell denied his request, citing the rules governing public hearings (Ceresnak had already spoken), and Town Councilman Don Sage twice told Ceresnak to “shut up."
The room audibly gasped.
"How dare you speak that way,” remarked an audience member.
Sage smirked at Ceresnak for the remainder of the hearing.
Alan Press, a New Jersey transplant, later addressed the audience to say that another attendee had physically threatened him.
“He told me to shut up. He told me I had no right to make any comments because I was not a full-time resident of the town,” Press said.
The comments trickled to a halt before Craig Mason stood up.
“I’m really disappointed in the attitudes here,” Mason said. “There isn’t anything going on here that is worth this.”
Ceresnak appeared subdued afterwards.
“It’s a hollow victory because all that came out it,” he said.
Marnell, Sage and Clara Phibbs voted in favor of the zoning amendment; Meg Wood voted against, and Roger Friedman abstained.