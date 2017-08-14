Schroon Stewart’s expansion project killed by neighboring homeowners

× Expand Pete DeMola Plans by Stewart’s Shops to expand their downtown Schroon location have been defeated. A protest petition filed by local homeowners triggered a supermajority vote that the Schroon Town Board failed to obtain on Monday, Aug. 14.

SCHROON LAKE — Stewart’s Shops’ plan to expand their downtown Schroon location has been defeated.

The Schroon Town Board voted 3 to 1 (with one abstention) on Monday to approve a zoning ordinance to allow retail usage in the residential neighborhood.

But an attorney representing a group of neighboring homeowners opposed to the project filed a zoning protest petition that required a supermajority vote in order to approve the change.

“It appears the rezoning is not approved despite the fact that three board members voted in favor,” said Town Attorney Mark Schachner.

The mechanism is triggered if at least 20 percent of local property owners within 100 feet of the proposed zoning amendment sign the petition.

Schachner said it’s not “inconceivable” that a party may question or challenge the document.

“But our view is that the filing looks to meet the requirements of the protest petition,” he said.

Steve Kinley, a Stewart’s real estate representative, said he was “disappointed” by the decision, and that company counsel will review the document.

“If the petition is correct, it’s done,” Kinley said of the project.

Stewart’s will continue to operate their current location, Kinley said, and will not seek alternative sites in the community.

Wally Thomas, one of the homeowners, said the number of signatures met the required threshold.

“We had well over 20 percent,” Thomas said.

BIG PLANS

Stewart’s announced in April plans to demolish and rebuild the Main Street location, which was originally constructed in 1980.

The redesign called for an expansion from 2,500 to 3,675-square-feet, additional gas pumps and more parking spaces.

Pushing back the site also would have alleviated traffic and congestion concerns, Kinley said.

Completion of the project was contingent on the purchase and demolition of a home directly behind the current site.

As the Saratoga-based chain awaited approval of the zoning amendment by the town board, residents simmered in a months-long debate over the future of the community.

In a series of public meetings throughout the summer, many spoke in favor of the project, citing the need to resurrect an economy in dire need of a jump start.