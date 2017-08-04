Schumer backs Fort Ti expansion plan

× Expand Lohr McKinstry U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer visited Fort Ticonderoga on Friday, Aug. 4 to discuss plans at the historic landmark for a national Revolutionary War museum. From left atop the national landmark’s south wall are Schumer, fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill, and fort Senior Director of Interpretation, Stuart Lilie.

TICONDEROGA — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer descended on Fort Ticonderoga Friday to pledge support for the fort’s plan to construct a national Revolutionary War museum.

Schumer (D-NY) told fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill he would help them achieve their goal.

“To make this a national and even an international destination is something I’m committed to,” Schumer said from a podium of drums set up on the fort’s Southeast Bastion. “There are federal grants. We can go after agencies that have different pots of money.”

The fort is kicking off a $65 million capital campaign to build a $40 million, 37,000-square-foot national museum, restore the fort and its historic hotel, The Pavilion, for $6 million, and create a $5 million endowment to support education and preservation.

Other initiatives would cover the remaining $14 million, and will be announced later, Hill said.

“It’s a remarkable day at this national historic treasure,” Hill said in announcing the capital campaign.

“We are planning a transformative initiative – a national museum to tell the story of the founding of our nation,” she continued. “We are committed to putting the stake in the ground for the nation.”

She thanked Schumer for his support over the years, and he praised Hill and the fort’s new project.

“Beth is a dynamic woman,” Schumer said. “She has the drive to put that vision into effect. Being here (at the fort) is inspiring to me – the natural beauty combined with the historic experience. The opportunities here are enormous.”

On other topics, Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said he realizes aquatic invasive species like hydrilla verticillata are a problem in the waters of the region.

“We need to catch them early,” he said. “There are programs that can help.”Hydrilla’s long stems often grow to the surface to form large, dense infestations that crowd out and replace native aquatic plants.

The recent proposed presidential budget cut funding for invasive species control, Schumer said, but it was restored by a bipartisan effort.

“We have many great lakes here – Lake George, Lake Champlain,” Schumer said, that benefit from invasive species control.

The senator said he and his colleagues have tried to put aside their differences to work on healthcare reform, following the defeat of a Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act last week.

“I think that will happen now in healthcare,” Schumer said. “No one said Obamacare was perfect. We’re working together on a whole list of things.”