Schumer, in Adirondack stop, vows to fight for environmental safeguards

× Expand Pete DeMola Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway and U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer discuss acid rain recovery on the shores of Bear Pond on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

LAKE CLEAR | Environmental groups are continuing to sound the alarm on what rollbacks of the Clean Power Plan may mean for the Adirondack Park.

Thirty years ago, a quarter of local lakes were basically dead, said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer, who marveled on Friday at the recovery of Bear Pond following years of acid rain damage caused by emissions blown over from midwestern power plants.

Test results at the isolated pond at the eastern side of the St. Regis Canoe Area in the 1980s revealed pH levels of 5.1, which was “staggeringly unhealthy,” Schumer said, killing off creatures like numerous trout species and salamanders.

But the levels have since rebounded to 6.2 following passage of the Clean Air Act in 1990 — a tenfold reduction that has led to the regeneration of native species and wildlife, as well as progress at other hundreds of waterways across the Adirondacks.

“We all know that the (Adirondack) Park been decimated by acid rain,” said Schumer, who delivered his comments at a remote shoreline only accessible by a single-lane dirt road. “It was just devastating that this natural beauty had been wiped out, and basically, wiped out by selfishness.”

He relayed a quote from Delaware Senator Tom Carper:

“Smog makes the east coast America’s tailpipe.”

Over time, acid rain also erodes rocks, leading to a leakage of aluminum deposits that subsequently poison trees and waterways. Toxic rainfall also erodes pipes that carry drinking water, leaching lead into the water supply.

Schumer and green groups fear a return of that devastation under a White House they contend is intent on rolling back environmental safeguards.

Schumer said he’ll continue to fight against those efforts, including the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The framework, he said, is a critical part of the U.S.’ efforts to combat climate change.

Measures recommended by the agency would lead to an increase in emissions, he said, including sulfur dioxide, one of the primary pollutants responsible for acid rain.

The Trump administration is also signaling a reconsideration of the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards, Schumer said, which were among the first national standards to reduce mercury and other pollutants from coal-fired power plants.

“That would be just a killer for the Adirondacks and the 12.4 million people who visit this area, many of whom love to fish and have a food time,” he said.

Green groups — including the Adirondack Council, who hosted the lawmaker — have also long lashed the administration for failing to enforce the EPA’s Cross-State Air Pollution rule, which protects northeastern states from incurring the negative impacts of “externalities” generated by those power plants.

Thirty-six coal-fired plants in the Ohio Valley have declined to turn on pollution control equipment for the second consecutive summer, said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway, leading to a lawsuit from the Elizabethtown-based nonprofit and other green groups.

It is possible for economic development to go hand-in-hand with environmental protection despite concerns from a “hard-right” contingent in Washington, Schumer said.

“It is not anti-economic, it is pro-economic,” he said.

During his remarks, a loon emerged from the water, generating delight from the small crowd of residents, scientists and their children.

“Twenty years ago, (loons) were really rare,” said Janeway. “There were almost none left in the Adirondacks. When I was a kid, if I saw a loon, I would stop talking. Everybody would stop talking and we’d take pictures and that would be it for the day because they were so rare.”

× Expand Pete DeMola Schumer says a resurgence of acid rain would be devastating to the Adirondacks. “It’s the young people who will save us,” he said.

Both Janeway and Schumer said protection of the environment has historically been a bipartisan priority and there wasn’t such polarization between the parties.

“The Adirondacks have been this great success story now jeopardized by this 180 degree turn down in Washington,” Janeway said.

Schumer said the isolated surroundings wasn’t the most remote location in which he’d staged a press conference.

“I go to a lot of remote places,” he said, citing a trip earlier that day to Essex Farm, where he rode on a wagon pulled by draft horses.

The Brooklyn Democrat said he spent his 25th anniversary hiking in the Adirondacks, and told attendees to continue to be active in fighting for green issues.

“It’s the young people who will save us,” he said. “Actually, the young people are so much more green than the older people.”

Schumer also had strong words for ex-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, who he called a “disgrace” and “corrupt" following revelations of numerous ethical scandals.

“If I become the majority leader, I’m not going to allow a Pruitt to be voted on,” he said to applause. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that EPA’s attempts to undo rules and undo legislation are met with the resounding defeat that they deserve.”

He expressed little confidence that Pruitt’s replacement, Andrew Wheeler, will pursue a different trajectory.

“I’m not optimistic that Wheeler would reverse anything that Pruitt has done,” he said. I’m more pessimistic that he’ll continue the bad work of Pruitt."