Schumer joins railcar storage fight

× Expand Photo provided/Brendan Wiltse Photography U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) has appealed to the federal Surface Transportation Board to prevent the Saratoga & North Creek Railway from storing unused rail cars in the Adirondack Park.

ELIZABETHTOWN | U.S. Sen. Charles “Chuck” Schumer has become the latest lawmaker to blast the storage of unused rail cars in the Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Park, said the New York senator, is “just about the worst place one can imagine for a junkyard of old railcars.”

Schumer sent a letter to the federal Surface Transportation Board last Friday asking the agency to “use every power and authority it has" to prevent the Saratoga and North Creek Railway from storing up to 2,000 rail cars on the tracks between Newcomb and North Creek.

“Legitimate rail operations are an important part of our economy,” Schumer wrote, “but using an old rail line in the middle of a state park to store outdated tanker cars is an unacceptable outcome and must be prohibited.”

The counsel for Iowa Pacific Holdings, SNCR’s parent company, did not respond to an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

Schumer’s letter comes a month after the Union Tank Car Company, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, announced they would remove 65 cars following threats of legal action from the state.

The railway’s decision to store up to 2,000 cars on the Tahawus Line have been a lightning rod since the cars began arriving last October, with environmental groups and local officials mobilizing against the measure, which SNCR said is necessary to generate revenue.

Schumer’s overture to the federal agency marks a sharp reversal from his previous role as a cheerleader for reopening the corridor.

The senator in 2012 was a leading voice for offering tax credits to the railroad for infrastructure improvement projects, as well to renew SNCR’s common carrier status, a measure that allowed the reopening of the shuttered line.

But plans to transport tailings from a former mine, which was once predicted to jumpstart the local economy and create jobs, failed to materialize, Schumer admitted.

“Although I, along with several surrounding communities, supported the railroad’s request to resume operations on the basis of legitimate rail service, the activities the railroad now seeks to pursue are antithetical to active railroad operations and pose a serious environmental hazard,” Schumer wrote.