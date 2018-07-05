Schumer: Tariffs on imported Canadian newsprint harming newspapers, printers

× Expand Photo provided Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer toured Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, July 5.

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York is calling for the Trump administration to reverse tariffs placed on imported Canadian newsprint.

Schumer delivered comments following a tour of Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, one of the county’s largest private employers.

Permanent duties on untreated groundwood paper could literally “stop the presses,” said Schumer, who referred to the duties as "reckless and short-sighted."

“I’m here to say I’m going to put all the pressure I can on the Commerce Department,” Schumer said. “The deadline for making this tariff permanent is August, and we’re going to put pressure on them to fight it.”

× Expand Pete DeMola U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York is calling for the Trump administration to reverse tariffs placed on imported Canadian newsprint.

The tariffs were imposed in January after a hedge fund-owned paper mill in Washington state, The North Pacific Paper Company (NORAC), complained about unfair trade practices that put American mills at a competitive disadvantage.

Schumer said he was alarmed by recent comments by the Department of Commerce claiming to not have expansive economic data on the impact of the preliminary duties imposed on groundwood paper.

The initial duties of 32 percent, Schumer said, have already increased newsprint prices by 24-28 percent above 2017 levels.

The prices have led to increased newstand prices across the country. Some media outlets, including the Tampa Bay Times, have laid off staffers to accommodate the hikes.

NORAC contends the countervailing duties would level the playing field for American manufacturers.

But Joel Quadracci, CEO, Chairman and President of Quad Graphics, countered that while the U.S. has a demand of 3 million pounds of groundwood paper, domestic capacity is limited at 1 million pounds.

Quad Graphics is a leading producer of retail inserts housed in daily and weekly newspapers and employs 700 workers at the Saratoga Springs plant, and 18,000 nationwide.

Quad estimated the duties would cost their company and customers $90 million annually.

“We’ve been very aggressive in trying to get this repealed,” Quadracci said. “It makes no sense.”

Quadracci fears his clients will subsequently cut back on the amount of paper used, leading to a cascading effect from retailers to smaller newspapers who are less able to shoulder rising costs.