Schumer: Tariffs on imported Canadian newsprint harming newspapers, printers

Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer toured Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, July 5.
SARATOGA SPRINGS | Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York is calling for the Trump administration to reverse tariffs placed on imported Canadian newsprint.
Schumer delivered comments following a tour of Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, one of the county’s largest private employers.
Permanent duties on untreated groundwood paper could literally “stop the presses,” said Schumer, who referred to the duties as "reckless and short-sighted."
“I’m here to say I’m going to put all the pressure I can on the Commerce Department,” Schumer said. “The deadline for making this tariff permanent is August, and we’re going to put pressure on them to fight it.”
The tariffs were imposed in January after a hedge fund-owned paper mill in Washington state, The North Pacific Paper Company (NORAC), complained about unfair trade practices that put American mills at a competitive disadvantage.
Schumer said he was alarmed by recent comments by the Department of Commerce claiming to not have expansive economic data on the impact of the preliminary duties imposed on groundwood paper.
The initial duties of 32 percent, Schumer said, have already increased newsprint prices by 24-28 percent above 2017 levels.
The prices have led to increased newstand prices across the country. Some media outlets, including the Tampa Bay Times, have laid off staffers to accommodate the hikes.
NORAC contends the countervailing duties would level the playing field for American manufacturers.
But Joel Quadracci, CEO, Chairman and President of Quad Graphics, countered that while the U.S. has a demand of 3 million pounds of groundwood paper, domestic capacity is limited at 1 million pounds.
Quad Graphics is a leading producer of retail inserts housed in daily and weekly newspapers and employs 700 workers at the Saratoga Springs plant, and 18,000 nationwide.
Quad estimated the duties would cost their company and customers $90 million annually.
“We’ve been very aggressive in trying to get this repealed,” Quadracci said. “It makes no sense.”
Quadracci fears his clients will subsequently cut back on the amount of paper used, leading to a cascading effect from retailers to smaller newspapers who are less able to shoulder rising costs.
“These are unintended consequences that our government does sometimes that they don’t think through these things fully and don’t understand,” Quadracci said. “When you put the 30 percent tax on their biggest cost, you’re going to see people go under — you’re going to see them disappear."
Once capital leaves the print industry, it’s unlikely to return.
“The paper industry is not creating more capacity — they’re taking capacity out,” Quadracci said. “No one’s going to go build a $500 billion paper company or paper mill.”
Both chambers of Congress are also working on a legislative fix.
Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King have co-sponsored legislation that would suspend the tariff and require Commerce to conduct a study of the domestic printing and publishing industry, which represents 600,000 jobs nationwide.
In the House, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced legislation that would suspend the tariffs and require Commerce to review the economic health of the printing and publishing industries.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has signed on as a co-sponsor.
“Our district is home to a thriving local press corps that would be unfairly burdened by the costs of tariffs on Canadian paper,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Local news is a critical part of our North Country community and I am pleased to support this legislation that will help keep our local papers competitive.”
Stefanik and several colleagues also sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and ITC Chairman Rhonda Schmidtlein urging them to reconsider the tariffs.
Schumer said he felt optimistic of a resolution because he and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin represent the two states most impacted by the tariffs.
“We can have a bipartisan one-two punch pushing the Commerce Department not to go into effect on this loopy, loopy tariff that makes no sense for jobs,” Schumer said.
Schumer, however, said he agreed with President Trump on placing tariffs on Chinese imports.
“We gotta be smart when it comes to this trade stuff,” he said. “Go after China hard. The president is trying to do that, and I agree.”
Quadracci fretted over the print industry's future.
“There’s thousands of people that are going to be laid off because of this,” he said. “It’s a lot of small town stuff that people rely on to get your soccer scores for the high school and advertise and have you come to my grocery store. Some of those are going to go away, and it’s happening already."