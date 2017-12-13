Schumer views Hudson Falls’ revitalization efforts

× In a tour of Hudson Falls, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer chats with state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (left center) with local attorney William Nikas (left forefront) leading a walk through the village’s downtown. Photo by Thom Randall

HUDSON FALLS | U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York took a tour of several local businesses and two cultural landmarks Dec. 8 and said he was inspired by the village’s recent revitalization efforts.

A group of about 35 citizens welcomed Schumer, who has risen to national prominence as U.S. Senate Minority Leader since his last visit to Washington County. His visit to Hudson Falls was one of several stops concluding his annual tour of all 62 counties in New York State.

Schumer visited the Hudson River Music Hall and the Strand Theater, which is undergoing reconstruction led by a non-profit group.

Both are landmarks for concerts of homegrown music, lectures, performances, and other cultural events.

The tour also took him to the new Forged restaurant in the historic Washington County Courthouse, and to the adjacent court Annex building, where he heard from employees of the nonprofit Hope & Healing Recovery Community Outreach Center discuss how they are fighting addictions and chemical dependency among local residents.

The entourage went also visited the historic bank building across the street — built in 1906 as the Commercial Bank of Sandy Hill — now under restoration.

Local resident Drake Hewitt will be opening a new coffee house/brewpub on the building’s first floor in several months. Visiting the bank building, Schumer noted he was one of the politicians who worked to establish tax breaks for people and enterprises that restore historic buildings.

Schumer also visited Crafted on the Park boutique and the new store Jo & Co Fashion store and A Shear Experience salon, as well as waving at other shop owners through shop windows along Main Street.

“It’s amazing what you’ve accomplished here,” Schumer said of the various new businesses and the ongoing restoration efforts.

“You can just feel the revitalization here in the air — to give new life and purpose to these historic buildings is great,” he said as he walked along Main Street with dozens of people following him.

One local resident held up a sign that said “We Love Chuck” on one side and “Schumer for President” on the other.