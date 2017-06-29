Schuyler Falls moving forward with revitalization efforts

SCHUYLER FALLS — Progress is underway on the town’s comprehensive plan.

Schuyler Falls’ eight-member committee are working with SUNY Plattsburgh to identify projects for inclusion in the effort.

Two months ago, the town board used $40,000 out of their general fund to hire a team from SUNY Plattsburgh to assist the volunteer group in identifying ways to beautify the area and bring in new businesses, residents and visitors over the next 20 years.

“No town does their own comprehensive plan,” said Supervisor Rick Potiker. “It’s a very involved and technical process ... It’s important and we need to do it right.”

The first possible project, said Potiker, is revitalizing Morrisonville. Details include updating the water, sewer and gas lines, along with the storm drains, and beautifying Main Street. The goal is to get new businesses and residents to move into the existing dilapidated buildings.

Another possible focus is turning the empty 20-acre parcel on River Street, which was originally eyed for use as dog park, into a town park. Potiker said while exact details are still being mapped out, there’s been several suggestions on what to put there, including a walking trail, skating rink, gazebo for musical performances and canoe/kayak access ramp to the Saranac River.

Replacing existing town sidewalks, switching over to LED lights, revising the town’s zoning laws and replacing the aging infrastructure of all town-owned buildings also might be included in the plan, said the supervisor. “We’re not sure what’s going to be included yet, but anything is possible.”

Exact projects and their costs are being mapped out by officials now — a process that is expected to take 18 months to complete, said Potiker. All changes over the next 20 years are expected to be paid for using either grant funding or town savings.

CURRENT EFFORTS

This year, Schuyler Falls have been making several efforts to improve the town.

Recently, the town replaced the wood chips on the playground next to the town hall with rubber. The parking lot was repaved and restriped and fencing was replaced — an overall expense out of the town’s general fund for under $50,000.

Construction on two new pickleball courts behind the town hall has began thanks to a grant administered through the Foundation of CVPH’s Shape Up Initiative. The courts located next to the baseball field is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

NYSEG is currently conducting a feasibility study on where to put the main line for natural gas. NYSEG officials say interested residents should be able to hook up within the next few years.

“These are all steps to start improving our town,” Potiker said. “Whatever improvements we can do, we’ll do them.”

For more information or to ask questions, call 563-1129 or email townofschuylerfalls@charter.net.