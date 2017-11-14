Schuyler Falls reveals 2018 budget

× Expand The Town of Schuyler Falls adopted their 2018 budget last Thursday.

SCHUYLER FALLS | The Town of Schuyler Falls adopted their 2018 budget last Thursday.

The town’s budget calls for a tax rate increase of less than two percent, not including special districts.

However, in lieu of taxes the town’s budget relies heavily on its fund balance, with nearly 50 percent of appropriations being paid for from the town’s reserves.

The goal by using some $467,000 from its fund balance is to keep taxes low, said Budget Officer Mary Sorrell.

“We didn’t want to raise taxes,” she told The Sun.

Anticipated revenues for 2018 are $429,165.

A public hearing was held Nov. 9 prior to the budget being passed.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value:

The proposed 2018 tax rate is $1.56, not including special districts — an increase of just under 2 percent. The 2017 tax rate is $1.53, not including special districts.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$935,907

Total tax levy:

$39,742, or 4.2 percent of general fund appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$467,000

Public hearing:

A public hearing was set for Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., according to Sorrell.