Schuyler Falls to create 20-year vision plan

Photo provided Schuyler Falls is seeking residents to be part of creating a new comprehensive plan to help improve the town within the next 20 years.

SCHUYLER FALLS — Town officials are looking toward the future, but they are in need of some assistance from residents.

The town is seeking three residents to help draft a comprehensive plan to improve Schuyler Falls.

“The plan is basically a 20-year vision for the town,” Supervisor Rick Potiker said.

The plan, Potiker said, is necessary to improve the area and perhaps bring in new residents and visitors.

The three residents and one member of each board — town, zoning, planning and zoning board of appeals — will be responsible for coming up with ways to help bring in more residents and businesses to Schuyler Falls in the future.

Potiker said although the specific board members have not been chosen yet, there are a few changes the town board would like to see.

Improving the water system’s aging infrastructure is one of them, since the pipes and mains are about 70 years old, said Potiker.

Adding a wastewater pipe from Casella to the city of Plattsburgh is another.

Currently, wastewater is transported by tanker trucks from the town to the city. By adding a pipe, Potiker said it will not only save on transportation fees, but open the opportunity for other residents and commercial properties to hook up.

“The more we offer,” he said, “the better chance we have for future revitalization.”

Not only could the plan focus on infrastructure, but on recreation as well.

Right now, Schuyler Falls has three parks filled with sporting fields and playgrounds. Potiker said he would like to see more offerings for residents, like walking trails and skating rinks.

The last comprehensive plan was written in 1974 and updated in 2002.

What exactly will happen with this plan and Schuyler Falls’ future, Potiker said, will be in the hands of the committee members.

“There have been many changes since then and it’s time to reassess where we’re going,” he said. “We want to make sure that these people are willing to share their ideas and listen to others share theirs.”

POSITION DETAILS

Members of the committee will be expected to meet twice a month to create the plan within one to two years.

All interested residents must submit a letter of interest, resume or curriculum vitae to the town hall by Jan. 18, 2017 at 5 p.m.

The town board will review the applications and possibly appoint members during the board meeting on Jan. 24, 2017.

For more information, call 518-562-1129 or email townofschuylerfalls@charter.net.