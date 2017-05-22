Schuyler Falls to push dog licensing

SCHUYLER FALLS — The town will conduct a dog census starting June 1. 

Any dogs residing in Schuyler Falls who are four months and older must be licensed.  

Once the census begins, all dog owners with unlicensed dogs will be given 10 days to get them licensed. Those who fail to comply will be charged a $5 fee.    

Dogs can be licensed at the town office in Morrisonville. Owners must bring a valid rabies certification. Cost is $10 for spayed/neutered dogs and $20 for those who aren’t. 

For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 563-1129 or the Schuyler Falls Dog Control Officer at 570-8663. 

Top Headlines