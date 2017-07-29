Scottish punk trio to rock Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo provided Scottish punk outfit Pinact will perform at the Monopole in downtown Plattsburgh on Aug. 3.

PLATTSBURGH — Get your earplugs ready.

Hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, punk outfit Pinact is set to perform at the Monopole on Aug. 3.

The concert is the latest in a series of Thursday night shows at the downtown bar.

In some ways, Pinact’s sound harkens back to the heyday of pop-punk, but with a harder, sinister edge — more “Melted” era Ty Segall than Simple Plan.

“We always get labeled as a grunge revival band, whatever that even means,” said Singer Corrie Gilles. “I think there’s a bit more to us than that, although we would be lying if we didn’t admit our love for Nirvana, Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr.”

The band’s latest album, “The Part That No One Knows,” is set to be released on Aug. 25. This latest release will be Pinact’s first in two years.

Gilles said that the new album will signal a departure from the sound of their 2015 debut “Stand Still and Rot.”

The biggest change lies in the addition of Bassist Jon Arbuthnott.

“We roped Jon in on bass and the difference was night and day,” he said. “For the first time we felt like we could be the band we wanted to be.

“The record is definitely still noisy like the first one, but I think we’ve refined that sound and cleaned it up a bit — just a touch though.”

This performance will mark the band’s debut in Plattsburgh.

“I really appreciate the fact that they are willing to travel so far to share their music with places like Plattsburgh,” said Concert Promoter Matt Hall. “Folks should come out to hear something new and have a good time!”

When asked what their Plattsburgh crowd should expect, Gilles joked:

“If you haven’t guessed by now, it will be noisy and loud. I’d recommend bringing ear plugs.”

Pinact will perform at the Monopole on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Saranac Lake alt-pop trio The Mountain Carol will open. This latest concert is part of a series of free concerts that take place every Thursday from 9 p.m. to midnight in downtown Plattsburgh. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.