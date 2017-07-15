Seagle has grant for summer, fall

SCHROON LAKE – Seagle Music Colony has a $1,500 grant from the International Paper Foundation to support a summer outreach and fall in-school children’s opera program.

“We are thrilled to receive support from International Paper. Our in-school program, begun in 2012, has slowly expanded to serve more students each year, and this funding will help us reach even more young people.” said Seagle Music Colony General Director Tony Kostecki.

The director said their opera programs not only cultivate young audiences, but also give emerging singers excellent experience doing work that they may well do in the next phases of their careers.

“So many opera companies across the country have educational outreach as an integral part of their programming, and having that experience first at Seagle Music Colony can give them a leg up when they work in other places.”

This season’s children’s opera offering is “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” adapted by John Davies. After touring to several locations during the summer, it will be available for schools throughout the North Country during September and October 2017.

“Having professional singers go directly into the schools and perform an opera for the students, exposes them to this art form at an early age,” Colony Artistic Director Darren Woods said.

The colony’s summer children’s opera tour will be seen in Schroon Lake, Bolton Landing, Glens Falls, North Creek and Ticonderoga, and the in-school tour will perform in schools from Chazy to Saranac Lake and more.

The main 2017 Seagle Music Colony season continues through Aug. 21.

In its 102nd season, Seagle Music Colony is the oldest summer training program for singers in the United States. In 2001 it was named the best training program in the country.