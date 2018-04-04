Seagle starting new season

× Expand Photo provided

SCHROON LAKE | Seagle Music Colony has received a grant from the International Paper Foundation to help fund its in-school opera program in the fall.

Each summer more than 500 singers apply and audition for 32 positions at Seagle Music Colony. The singers come to Schroon Lake for nine weeks each summer to perform in operas and musical theater and to receive extensive training in singing, auditioning and career planning.

Seagle General Director Tony Kostecki said the program started the in-school program in 2012 and it has blossomed into a program where students perform in 20 schools all over the North Country.

“It is important to have the support of the corporate community in recognizing the need for the arts in schools,” Kostecki said. “The Seagle Music Colony in-school opera program takes one-act versions of classic children’s stories complete with sets, costumes and professional singer directly into elementary schools.”

Artistic Director Darren K. Woods said that when he and Kostecki first came to Seagle Music Colony 23 years ago, there was no children’s opera program, so the second season they were there they began a summer children’s opera program at the Boathouse Theater in Schroon Lake.

“That summer program has now grown to include performances in Bolton Landing, Chestertown, Blue Mountain Lake, Ticonderoga, Glens Falls and Lake Placid, to name a few,” Woods said. “The fall program directly in schools was a natural outgrowth of the summer program.”

The grant from International Paper will go toward the construction of the costumes for the opera this year, which will be “Billy Goats Gruff.” The opera reimagines the fairy tale to teach children about bullying. Each program is followed by a question-and-answer session with students and artists.

This summer’s repertoire includes “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, July 5-7; “Julius Caesar” by G. F. Handel, July 18-21; “The Great Gatsby” by John Harbison, Aug. 1-4; and “Mame” by Jerry Herman, Aug. 15-18.

The fall continues with a North Country tour of “The Falling and the Rising” by Zach Redler and Jerre Dye, a brand new one-act opera about wounded U.S. war veterans and their recovery.

“Our growth in the past decade has been amazing and we could not accomplish any of it without the help of all of our donors,” Kostecki said. “It is really gratifying to have our excellent programming be recognized by a corporation like International Paper.”

More information on all of the colony’s offerings can be found at seaglecolony.org or by calling 518-532-7875.