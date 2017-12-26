Search continues for Minerva robbery suspect

MINERVA | State police are continuing to search for a suspect accused of robbing Mammy and Pop’s General Store on Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation established that a suspect armed with a dark-colored handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, authorities said.

“The suspect struck and assaulted the clerk with the handgun during the robbery and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency,” said the state police in a statement. “The clerk was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the robbery.”

State police — including a K-9 unit — responded to the Route 28N location Tuesday morning at approximately 10:16 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately six feet tall with a slender build and blonde or light brown hair.

Authorities said she was wearing a black-colored ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

State police are pursuing several leads and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has any information concerning the robbery, to contact them at 518-873-2750.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office and state Environmental Conservation Police are assisting with the investigation.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.