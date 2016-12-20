Search for new Peru CSD superintendent underway

× Expand Photo provided The Peru Central School District is seeking a new superintendent by April 2017.

PERU — Peru Central School District is continuing to search for new superintendent, and hope to hire a replacement by April.

Former Superintendent Patrick Brimstein announced his departure in September.

Board of Education President Kim Mayer said the district is seeking a “collaborative leader who can further improve the district and engage the school community.”

“Brimstein’s work is done, so now it’s time to find someone new,” Mayer said. “We want to make sure we do a thorough search and find the right match.”

Mayer declined to discuss the number of applications submitted, citing the early stages of the application process.

The Board of Education plans to offer a salary in the range of $135,000 to $165,000, based on experience and training, with a competitive benefits package, according to application materials.

GOODBYE, BRIMSTEIN

Brimstein joined the school as superintendent July 2012 after serving as the principal of Wheatland-Chili High School in Scottsville.

Over the course of four years, Mayer said that Brimstein helped Peru get out of a slump filled with financial struggles and curriculum issues.

“We were a fiscal disaster, but he [Brimstein] did a stellar job at getting us back on track,” she said. “But now his work is done and we will miss him.

“I would like to see them build on what we accomplished,” he said. “I hope they embrace the community and keep the district on the right path to success.”

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Applications are due Feb. 24.

Initial interviews will take place the week of March 14. In the weeks to follow, there will be second and third round interviews.

A date has not been set yet for an open presentation from the final candidates.

The board anticipates an appointment by April 20. The desired start date is July 1.

For more information, visit www.perucsd.org.