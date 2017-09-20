Seasonal water district seeks options

× Residents of Bay Lane in Willsboro are torn over a new proposed seasonal water district as the current, private water provider, the Willsboro Bay Water Company, is getting out of the business. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO | A proposed new water district on Willsboro Point is getting a new review after several homeowners said they wanted nothing to do with it.

The proposed seasonal water district would service residents on Bay Lane, which is currently fed water through the Willsboro Bay Water Company.

“We had a public hearing on the district and it seemed there was near-unanimous support,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. “Right after the meeting, we started getting letter after letter and calls coming in against it. Owners of at least 10 properties out of the 40 affected said they would fight it.”

After weighing its options, the Willsboro Town Council decided to go back to the drawing board and come up with options, which Gillilland expects to have soon.

“We asked the engineer to make another report and provide an alternative as to what would happen if we allowed opt-outs,” Gillilland said. “We also wanted to look at if landowners could then get back into the system for a fee, along with paying their back share of the debt service.”

Gillilland said once the report is received, the town will consider all options and move forward.

“We want to get something done as soon as possible,” he said. “This is something that affects seasonal residents and they are starting to leave for the winter.”

PRIVATE TO PUBLIC

Currently, there is a town water main on Bay Lane, supplying water to the Willsboro Bay Water Company.

“The town put in the water main to a manifold and sold the town water at wholesale to the company,” Gillilland said.

He added the owners of the company are looking to retire from the business, so the town offered to look at ways to transfer the service into their hands.

“Moves like this are not unprecedented,” Gillilland said. “We had seasonal residents who were afraid they would lose water service so we stepped in and offered to look at the system.”

OTHER SOURCES

Gillilland said those against the system already had their own sources for water.

“Some of the property owners have their own wells, some are just land lots with no houses and some have their own system and are drawing straight from Lake Champlain,” he said. “They do not want to be burdened with the costs of a water district.”

The supervisor also said the town looked at holding a referendum on the project, but foresaw some issues.

“Some of these people are not registered voters in Willsboro,” Gillilland said. “New York case law says property owners get to vote, but how do you do that?

“Also, we are at the end of the summer season, so if you were to hold a vote now how do you get those who have left town in to vote? If you have absentee voting, the voting option started to become massively complex.”