Second Blessings needs help

CROWN POINT | The Second Blessings Thrift Shop is helping community children get ready for school.

Beginning immediately, Second Blessings will receive necessary school items for Crown Point children, First Congregational Church Pastor David Hirtle said.

“Realizing that there are many families in our community who are unable to purchase items necessary for their children to begin school, Second Blessings will accept donations of items during the next three weeks,” he said. “All items donated will be given to Crown Point Central School for distribution to children unable to provide their own.”

They need: crayons, boxes of 12 and 24; glue sticks/large; pocket folders; small drinking cups; tissues; standard plastic pencil boxes; boxes of #2 pencils; boxes of assorted colored pencils; pencil cap erasers; loose-leaf paper; composition notebooks; highlighters; gallon-sized zip-lock bags; and book bags large enough to hold books, sneakers and extra clothes.

“The items are considered essential for school year start-up,” Hirtle said. “If people can find it in their hearts to help a child get a positive start for the school year, take the donations to Second Blessings on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays during the next few weeks.”

Second Blessings is a donation-based, non-profit ministry, located in the Congregational Church off the town green in Crown Point.

“There is no paid staff, just folks who want to do the right thing for our community,” Hirtle said.

Second Blessings is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10-2 p.m.

They will also accept any food item for the Ecumenical Food Pantry housed at the United Methodist Church on Creek Road.

For additional questions, contact Hirtle at 518 597-3398.