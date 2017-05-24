Section VII tee times set

Joe Stahl
PLATTSBURGH — The tee times for the annual Section VII championships have been set for Thursday, May 25, at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.
Day one will feature the team championships and the qualifying round for the individual championship and nine state team spots (plus one alternate) to be held Friday.
Tee times are as follows:
First Tee
9:00 Kyle Wilson Moriah
Bjorn Kroes Lake Placid
Paul Fine Lease Willsboro
Gavin Plimpton Peru
9:10 Joey Stahl Moriah
Drew Maiorca Lake Placid
Tanner Courcelle Saranac Lake
Max Staley Saranac
9:20 Ryan Kane Lake Placid
Alex Larrow Moriah
Duncan Bain Ticonderoga
Kylar Darrah Saranac Lake
9:30 Sean Moore Lake Placid
Brandon Hammond Moriah
Alex Faruqi Beekmantown
Regan Arnold Willsboro
9:40 Lars Kroes Lake Placid
Nick Rotella Moriah
Ryan Thomas Au Sable Valley
Austin Carpenter Peru
9:50 Kevin Geesler Lake Placid
Ryan Munson Moriah
Evan Dyke Beekmantown
Anthony Barcomb Northeastern Clinton
10:00 Joel Cook Ticonderoga
Raymond Amell Saranac Lake
Ben Lloyd Northeastern Clinton
Riley Thomas Crown Point
10:10 Connor Lawrie Ticonderoga
Ryley Duffy Northeastern Clinton
Brett Ciolek Peru
Jake LaDeau Crown Point
10:20 Kyle Side Plattsburgh
Gunnar Cross Saranac Lake
Trevor Bigelow Willsboro
Nik Hamel Saranac
10:30 Jared Ball Willsboro
Keegan Eick Saranac
Chase Letourneau Northeast Clinton
Colin Wells Plattsburgh
10:40 Jared Joslyn Willsboro
Noah Dupee Northeastern Clinton
Brendan Kanoza Peru
Gavin Coryea Saranac
Tenth Tee
9:00 Keegan Smith Peru
Zach Gladd Saranac Lake
Alivia Waldron Saranac
Dylan Hazel Beekmantown
9:10 Danny Bridgeman Peru
William Bentz Saranac Lake
Ian Zurlo Saranac
Keagan MacKinnon Northeastern Clinton
9:20 Jeffrey Miller Au Sable Valley
Anthony Milanese Beekmantown
Tyler Boadway Plattsburgh
John Glover Seton Catholic
9:30 Nolan DeGrandpre Plattsburgh
Ryan Brienza Beekmantown
Hayden Scudering Ticonderoga
9:40 Zach Zientko Au Sable Valley
Riley Channel Plattsburgh
Mike Fitzgerald Ticonderoga
9:50 Josh Laravie Plattsburgh
Zach Bush Ticonderoga
Hunter Gelwicks Beekmantown