Section VII tee times set

× Expand Joe Stahl

PLATTSBURGH — The tee times for the annual Section VII championships have been set for Thursday, May 25, at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.

Day one will feature the team championships and the qualifying round for the individual championship and nine state team spots (plus one alternate) to be held Friday.

Tee times are as follows:

First Tee

9:00 Kyle Wilson Moriah

Bjorn Kroes Lake Placid

Paul Fine Lease Willsboro

Gavin Plimpton Peru

9:10 Joey Stahl Moriah

Drew Maiorca Lake Placid

Tanner Courcelle Saranac Lake

Max Staley Saranac

9:20 Ryan Kane Lake Placid

Alex Larrow Moriah

Duncan Bain Ticonderoga

Kylar Darrah Saranac Lake

9:30 Sean Moore Lake Placid

Brandon Hammond Moriah

Alex Faruqi Beekmantown

Regan Arnold Willsboro

9:40 Lars Kroes Lake Placid

Nick Rotella Moriah

Ryan Thomas Au Sable Valley

Austin Carpenter Peru

9:50 Kevin Geesler Lake Placid

Ryan Munson Moriah

Evan Dyke Beekmantown

Anthony Barcomb Northeastern Clinton

10:00 Joel Cook Ticonderoga

Raymond Amell Saranac Lake

Ben Lloyd Northeastern Clinton

Riley Thomas Crown Point

10:10 Connor Lawrie Ticonderoga

Ryley Duffy Northeastern Clinton

Brett Ciolek Peru

Jake LaDeau Crown Point

10:20 Kyle Side Plattsburgh

Gunnar Cross Saranac Lake

Trevor Bigelow Willsboro

Nik Hamel Saranac

10:30 Jared Ball Willsboro

Keegan Eick Saranac

Chase Letourneau Northeast Clinton

Colin Wells Plattsburgh

10:40 Jared Joslyn Willsboro

Noah Dupee Northeastern Clinton

Brendan Kanoza Peru

Gavin Coryea Saranac

Tenth Tee

9:00 Keegan Smith Peru

Zach Gladd Saranac Lake

Alivia Waldron Saranac

Dylan Hazel Beekmantown

9:10 Danny Bridgeman Peru

William Bentz Saranac Lake

Ian Zurlo Saranac

Keagan MacKinnon Northeastern Clinton

9:20 Jeffrey Miller Au Sable Valley

Anthony Milanese Beekmantown

Tyler Boadway Plattsburgh

John Glover Seton Catholic

9:30 Nolan DeGrandpre Plattsburgh

Ryan Brienza Beekmantown

Hayden Scudering Ticonderoga

9:40 Zach Zientko Au Sable Valley

Riley Channel Plattsburgh

Mike Fitzgerald Ticonderoga

9:50 Josh Laravie Plattsburgh

Zach Bush Ticonderoga

Hunter Gelwicks Beekmantown