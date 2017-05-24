Section VII tee times set

by

PLATTSBURGH — The tee times for the annual Section VII championships have been set for Thursday, May 25, at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.

Day one will feature the team championships and the qualifying round for the individual championship and nine state team spots (plus one alternate) to be held Friday.

Tee times are as follows:

First Tee

9:00    Kyle Wilson    Moriah

    Bjorn Kroes    Lake Placid

    Paul Fine Lease    Willsboro

    Gavin Plimpton    Peru

9:10    Joey Stahl    Moriah

    Drew Maiorca    Lake Placid

    Tanner Courcelle    Saranac Lake

    Max Staley    Saranac

9:20    Ryan Kane    Lake Placid

    Alex Larrow    Moriah

    Duncan Bain    Ticonderoga

    Kylar Darrah    Saranac Lake

9:30    Sean Moore    Lake Placid

    Brandon Hammond    Moriah

    Alex Faruqi    Beekmantown

    Regan Arnold    Willsboro

9:40    Lars Kroes    Lake Placid

    Nick Rotella    Moriah

    Ryan Thomas    Au Sable Valley

    Austin Carpenter    Peru

9:50    Kevin Geesler    Lake Placid

    Ryan Munson    Moriah

    Evan Dyke        Beekmantown

    Anthony Barcomb    Northeastern Clinton

10:00    Joel Cook        Ticonderoga

    Raymond Amell    Saranac Lake

    Ben Lloyd        Northeastern Clinton

    Riley Thomas    Crown Point

10:10    Connor Lawrie    Ticonderoga

    Ryley Duffy    Northeastern Clinton

    Brett Ciolek    Peru

    Jake LaDeau    Crown Point

10:20    Kyle Side        Plattsburgh

    Gunnar Cross    Saranac Lake

    Trevor Bigelow    Willsboro

    Nik Hamel        Saranac

10:30    Jared Ball        Willsboro

    Keegan Eick    Saranac

    Chase Letourneau    Northeast Clinton

    Colin Wells    Plattsburgh

10:40    Jared Joslyn    Willsboro    

    Noah Dupee    Northeastern Clinton

    Brendan Kanoza    Peru

    Gavin Coryea    Saranac

Tenth Tee

9:00    Keegan Smith    Peru

    Zach Gladd    Saranac Lake

    Alivia Waldron    Saranac

    Dylan Hazel    Beekmantown

9:10    Danny Bridgeman    Peru

    William Bentz    Saranac Lake

    Ian Zurlo        Saranac

    Keagan MacKinnon    Northeastern Clinton

9:20    Jeffrey Miller    Au Sable Valley

    Anthony Milanese    Beekmantown

    Tyler Boadway    Plattsburgh

    John Glover    Seton Catholic

9:30    Nolan DeGrandpre    Plattsburgh

    Ryan Brienza    Beekmantown

    Hayden Scudering    Ticonderoga

9:40    Zach Zientko    Au Sable Valley

    Riley Channel    Plattsburgh

    Mike Fitzgerald    Ticonderoga

9:50    Josh Laravie    Plattsburgh

    Zach Bush        Ticonderoga

    Hunter Gelwicks    Beekmantown

