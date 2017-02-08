Security at county restructured to curb costs

× Expand File photo Under a new security arrangement at the Essex County Department of Social Services, three part-time guards will work no more than 11.7 hours each week, and will receive no benefits.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmakers have restructured security officer positions at the Department of Social Services in a move to cut costs.

Following the retirement of a full-time guard last month, the Essex County Board of Supervisors opted to replace the position with two part-time positions.

Doing so will allow for a total of three part-time security officers who will work no more than 11.7 hours each per week with no benefits.

“In the end, cost savings of $12,577.58 would result in greater scheduling flexibility,” said Essex County Department of Social Services Deputy Commissioner Sue Ann Caron. “We’re looking to be flexible with the three security guards. We’re looking to book their schedule out so it benefits all of them.”

County Manager Dan Palmer said he had no objections provided the new hire is not a former county employee entitled to utilize the county’s health insurance plan.

The new arrangement would also mean the county would save on vacation and sick time benefits.

In the past, whenever an officer took time off, the employee covering their shift would also have to be paid.

The total for three part-time positions at 36 hours per week is $48,362.68.

The full-time security officer retired as of Jan. 28.

James Monty (R-Lewis) requested tabling the measure for more study, but the move was defeated.

Lawmakers approved the restructuring 16-2, with Monty and Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield) opposing.