See winter at Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided The “Preparing for the Coming Campaign” living history event will take place on Jan. 13 at Fort Ticonderoga, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga in the beauty of winter is the next living history event at the national historic landmark, “Preparing for the Coming Campaign,” on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will cover the story of American soldiers at Ticonderoga in 1777, as they prepare for a British attack.

Aware that their resources were limited and manpower scarce, soldiers in the wintertime fort prepared to defend liberty.

“Ticonderoga in the winter of 1776 into 1777 was an active post, filled with American soldiers achieving incredible feats of construction,” said Stuart Lilie, vice president of Public History and Operations.

“As snow piled up, carpenters built massive new barracks and artillerymen built carriages for the largest number of cannon ever at Ticonderoga. Even the frozen surface of Lake Champlain was a construction site, as soldiers built wood and stone piers for a bridge across the lake.”

Visitors will see the carpentry skills that were required to build and defend a Revolutionary War era fort and see first-hand how the tools work as soldiers build a cannon carriage to demonstrate.

A full day of programs includes guided tours, weapons demonstrations, and even a tasting of colonial chocolate, along with a program on the importance that this food item played in the lives of American soldiers and camp followers at Ticonderoga.

For a full event schedule and other event details, visit www.fort-ticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.