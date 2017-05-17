Seeking to thwart Stewart’s expansion, residents hire counsel

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Stewart’s wants to expand their outlet at the corner of Route 9 and Dock Street. But the proposed project has met resistance with neighboring homeowners, who have obtained counsel to try to stop the project.

SCHROON LAKE — Residents against a proposed expansion of Stewart’s have obtained legal counsel in an effort to halt the project.

“We hope to stop them from building on that particular lot,” said Shelley Thomas, who lives on Taylor Street with her husband, Wally.

With the purchase of a home directly behind the current store location on Route 9, the Saratoga-based chain is hoping to expand the outlet from 2,500 to 3,675-square-feet.

The $1.5 million overhaul would push the convenience store onto Taylor Street, a residential neighborhood.

The Thomas’ sent a Freedom of Information Law request to the town last week.

“We asked for anything to do with rezoning and variance of that piece of property,” Wally said. “Our hope is for the town to follow the existing law.”

The town, said Supervisor Mike Marnell on Friday, has not yet acted on that request.

Residents clashed with town and Stewart’s officials at a town board meeting earlier this month, and urged the town against engaging in spot zoning that would rezone the plot as retail and pave the way for the project.

“Our sources indicate it’s not the way it’s supposed to happen,” said Wally. “Going outside of normal zoning channels to accomplish something for Stewart’s.”

The couple is part of a cluster of homeowners concerned about the impact on their property taxes, and have questioned the net benefit of an expansion project to the town.

The land assessment of the current Stewart’s location is appraised at $63,400 with a total assessment of $220,000, according to Essex County Real Property Tax Services.

“Two-hundred and twenty thousand for that shop is insane,” Wally said.

“Stewart’s is paying less in property taxes than houses around here are paying,” Shelley said.

Town officials huddled with their counsel last week to discuss the next step.

“We had a meeting with our attorney and with the board,” said Marnell. “At the end of the next board meeting, there will be a discussion.”

The next town board meeting is scheduled for June 12.

Marnell said the community appears to be generally in favor of the project.

“Just the safety factor alone easing congestion along Dock Street and Route 9 — it’s congested all the time,” Marnell said. “It is a traffic hazard for one thing.”

Several residents spoke in favor of the project at the May 1 town board meeting, citing the need to grow the local economy.

Stewart’s representative Steve Kinley said at the meeting that the company tries to keep their locations identical and uniform, making any structural modifications to the initial plans unlikely.

The chain did, however, offer a number of cosmetic improvements to satiate the homeowners.

Despite the contentiousness of the proposal, the brand is aiming for an August groundbreaking, said Kinley.