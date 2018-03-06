Seller of crack sentenced

ELIZABETHTOWN | A former Mineville man who sold crack cocaine is headed to state prison for 12 years.

Henry Leonard, also known as “Ice Boy” and “D,” along with Lank Hall, whose street name is “Mississippi,” were charged in August 2017 with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Leonard, 40, who lived in Mineville, pleaded guilty recently in Essex County Court to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced as a second felony offender, to 12-year determinate sentences on each count, to be served concurrently. After that, he will have three years of concurrent post-release supervision for each count.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the men admitted selling crack cocaine in Moriah and Port Henry during the summer of 2017.

“The lengthy prison sentence should serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking about or currently engaged in such horrendous criminal activity in our county,” Sprague said.

“We received numerous tips and information from concerned community members and we greatly appreciate all of the support and assistance during this investigation. Setting aside one’s sense of personal safety to aid in the greater good is commendable and this is the only way we can fight against these drug enterprises moving in and hurting our communities.”

Sprague urged citizens to contact police if they see possible unlawful activity like what Leonard and Hall were engaged in.

Police said the two men moved to the area from the Capital District apparently for the primary purpose of selling drugs.

The arrests were part of drug investigation involving the New York State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Langey handled the prosecution and the defendant was represented by Robert Gregor of Lake George.

Leonard has a lengthy criminal record. In the 1990s, he served four years for attempted robbery and criminal possession of stolen property. He went to prison in August 2000 for a forgery conviction in Albany County and was released in May 2004.

In 2011, Leonard was jailed in Rensselaer County upon conviction for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released in March 2012.

Hall, 35, who lived in Port Henry, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to third-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance, and has not yet been sentenced.