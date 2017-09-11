Seminar on paid family leave upcoming

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will present a timely program on a new law in New York state.

The program, “Paid Family Medical Leave Seminar - Managing Leave Time,” will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Sign-in begins at 1:30 p.m. The presentation, featuring speaker Jaci Kelleher from Stafford, Owens, Piller, Kelleher & Trombley law offices, will start promptly at 2 p.m.

On Jan. 1, 2018, New York companies, businesses and not-for-profits will be required to provide paid family leave to their employees, regardless of the size of the employer.

The paid family leave is in addition to existing employer requirements for family medical leave, short-term disability leave and worker’s compensation.

Kelleher will hold a session on employers’ new obligations under New York’s paid family leave law, and what employers can do to incorporate this new program into their workplace.

The program is sponsored by SCORE of Clinton, Franklin, & Essex Counties.

Seminars are free for chamber members, $10 for non-members.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.