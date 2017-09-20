Seminar to detail American Revolution

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is giving the 14th annual Seminar on the American Revolution this weekend with a plethora of expert speakers.

The Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24 forum focuses on the military, political, and social history of the American War for Independence.

The seminar takes place in the Mars Education Center and is open to the public; pre-registration is required.

This year’s speakers include:

- Michael Alkey, a retired director of the New York State Military Museum, “Ballston Raid of 1780: Military Operation and/or Time to Settle Old Scores.”

- Todd Braisted, an honorary vice president of the United Empire Loyalist Association of Canada, “Grand Forage 1778.”

- Don N. Hagist, editor of Journal of the American Revolution, “Sparing the Lash: A Quantitative Study of Corporal Punishment and Its Effect on British Soldiers’ Careers.”

- Ricardo A. Herrera, associate professor of military history at the School of Advanced Military Studies, US Army Command and General Staff College, “Feeding Valley Forge.”

- William P. Tatum III, Dutchess County historian, “An Example or Two of Death is Necessary: The British Military Justice Process during the American Revolution.”

- Richard Tomczak, a PhD candidate at Stony Brook University, “To be Ordered upon Corvees: French Canadian Laborers in the American Revolution, 1774-1778.”

- Joseph W. Zarzynski, maritime archeologist with the Rhode Island Marien Archeology Project, “Behold the Cerberus the Atlantic plough —The History and Archeology of the HMS Cerberus.”

- Matthew Zembo, an associate professor of history and military history at Hudson Valley Community College, “The Battle of Fort Anne: In Consequence of this Action Fort Anne was Burnt and Abandoned.”

The seminar also features a presentation by Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History and Operations Stuart Lilie.

His presentation, “Those Marked O are Old-Men of the 26th Foot at Ticonderoga,” examines the 26th Foot’s service in America and how this regiment formed a guard for Ticonderoga.

Also featured is Matthew Keagle, curator of the Fort Ticonderoga Museum. His presentation, “More than Red and White: Franco-British Reform and Military Dress in the late Ancien Regime,” will explore the permeability of Franco-British relations and the international character of military dress by the period of the American Revolution.

Registration is $155 per person, $135 for Fort Ticonderoga members. Registration forms can be downloaded from Fort Ticonderoga’s website at fort-ticonderoga.org under the “Education” tab by selecting “Workshops and Seminars” on the drop down menu.