Sen. Little, GOP state lawmakers propose tax cuts

State Senate Republicans have rolled out a series of tax cuts designed to stave off the exodus of people from the state.

PLATTSBURGH | As budget season gets underway, state Senate Republicans are proposing a series of tax cuts designed to reduce the high tax burden they say is causing people to flee the state in droves.

The proposal announced last week by lawmakers contains measures to lower income, property and energy taxes and ban new unfunded mandates.

The GOP-controlled Senate is proposing to boost property tax rebate checks by 25 percent, and freeze school property tax rates at current levels for senior citizens before eliminating them entirely over the next 10 years.

The plan also aims to double the current exemption on pension income, a measure predicted to save seniors $275 million.

Energy taxes will see a $280 million reduction under the plan by whittling away a tax on utility bills.

Paired with the phase-in of a middle class income tax cut that will reduce rates by 20 percent, state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the plan will ultimately provide $4.2 billion in relief.

“There are many issues I hear from constituents about every day, but the most overarching concern is affordability,” said Little in a statement. “The cost of living is a challenge for so many people, affecting quality of life and our economic competitiveness. We can’t afford to lose more families and businesses who move to other states for lower taxes and more job opportunities.”

The state Senate will also act on legislation that makes the state’s property tax cap permanent, and propose a constitutional amendment to ban new unfunded mandates.

The plan comes as the state faces a $4.4 billion shortfall and the loss of $2 billion in federal funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month floated swapping out the state’s personal income tax with a payroll tax as a way to circumvent the new federal law that caps state and federal taxes at $10,000.

The governor is scheduled to present his budget on Tuesday, after this edition went to print.