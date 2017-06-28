Healthcare bills would be ‘devastating’ to opiate fight, say state and local officials

× Expand Pete DeMola The bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act will jeopardize local efforts to combat opiate abuse, said Connie Wille, executive director of the Champlain Valley Family Center. Willie, center-left, spoke at a health care panel discussion at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh on June 27.

PLATTSBURGH — Efforts to combat the entrenched opiate epidemic will be damaged if the House and Senate health care bills pass without major modifications, say state and local officials.

Clinton County has made “tremendous strides” in combatting the crisis as a result of funding and community partnerships made possible through the Affordable Care Act, said Champlain Valley Family Center Executive Director Connie Wille.

“We’re hoping these bills don’t destroy a plan really meant to be helping the recovery rates in this county,” Wille said.

Forty percent of clients at Champlain Valley Family Center will lose their health care coverage if the current versions of the bills are signed into law, said Wille at a health care forum in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.

The Plattsburgh-based nonprofit treatment and recovery center is heavily subsidized by state and Medicaid funding, the federal program for low-income and elderly patients.

If clients are bounced out — either through phased-out Medicaid expansion or the reduced subsidies to cover insurance premiums — they are at risk of going without services and relapsing, Wille said.

An estimated 7,880 individuals in Clinton County would lose healthcare coverage before 2020 under the Senate’s “Better Care Reconciliation Act,” Wille said.

Both the House and Senate bills contain deep cuts in Medicaid expenditures, and the latter would reduce spending by $772 billion in the coming decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Those cuts, Willie said, would “devastate client services and reduce treatment options” and would have a cascading effect, including job losses if providers were forced to close due to the slashed payments.

A number of health care organizations have expressed concerns over the legislation, including the American Medical Association.

Medical providers across the North Country uniformly joined national health care organizations in March rejecting the first draft of the House's American Health Care Act, citing the funding cuts and projected decrease in revenues from insured patients.

Community partnerships have “significantly reduced” the number of emergency room visits at local hospitals, said Wille, because addicts have been linked up with coverage from primary care providers made possible under the ACA.

These relationships have also allowed for the expansion of CVFC’s peer recovery coach program designed to aid recovering addicts, a state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services-supported program addiction specialists say is essential to prevent relapse.

OASAS Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez briefed local officials on those efforts on Wednesday in Plattsburgh, including mobile clinic programs, crisis intervention programming and expanded around-the-clock detox services.

CVFC is also readying a new detox center in Schuyler Falls made possible, in part, with an injection of state funding.

At present, the nearest facilitates are located in Potsdam and Albany.

“I can’t overstate the value of peer services,” Wille said. “But if there’s no access, it can’t be provided.”

The Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition is funded through a New York State Health Foundation Grant, a stream that is not endangered by the proposed federal legislation.

But any efforts to curb Medicaid expansion would be detrimental to combatting drug abuse, said Essex County Public Health Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh.

“If Medicaid expansion is revoked, that leaves a whole bloc of people eligible with expansion no longer eligible,” said Whitmarsh, citing additional programs offered through county agencies, including mental health and social services.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has engaged in an all-out assault against the GOP-crafted legislation, said cuts to Medicaid would put two-thirds of the budget that goes to fund substance use treatment at risk.

The Senate bill, which was pulled from a scheduled vote on Tuesday, would also cut a two-year, $50 million federal grant, Cuomo said.

Doing so, said the governor, would undermine the state’s ability to “sustain life-saving programs beyond the grant period."

And Cuomo said the $2 billion allocated in the Senate bill to combat addiction is “nowhere near enough."

"This heartless Republican Senate bill cannot and should not pass,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Every member of the New York delegation should be held accountable for doing everything within their means to stop this reprehensible bill from threatening our ability to combat the opioid crisis and stop the ever-rising death toll."

The CBO report issued earlier this week revealed the Senate bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026.

Cuomo dispatched officials across the state this week to facilitate the forum series.

Altogether, program cuts would impact 6 million state residents, or about a third of the population, said Assistant Secretary of Health Megan Baldwin in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.

The bills would essentially gut the state’s Essential Plan, the optional benefit under the ACA that provides insurance for 665,000 working class state residents, Baldwin said.

And sweeteners like the Collins-Faso Amendment, which would bar the state from collecting Medicaid payments from counties, specifically target New York and would cost the Empire State $2.3 billion, she said.

Cuomo has floated the trial balloon of creating a "Faso-Collins Federal Tax” added onto local property taxes to make up for the lost county revenue.

“All of this is being done to provide a massive tax cut for the wealthiest 1 percent of all Americans,” Baldwin said.

New York’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, are opposed to the Senate bill.

Panelists at the forum — including patient advocates, representatives from the New York State Nurses Association and the NYS Statewide Action Council — encouraged attendees to continue to pressure Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to derail the bill.

STEFANIK: MORE FUNDS NEEDED

Stefanik, fulfilling a long-pledged campaign promise, voted to repeal the ACA last month, citing premium spikes, rising deductibles and loss of choice in health care.

But she would like to see the Senate bill do more to address addiction issues.

“Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to discuss the Senate proposal with her colleagues and constituents as the Senate debates this bill,” said a spokesman, Tom Flanagin, on Wednesday. “Specifically, Congresswoman Stefanik would like to see more done in the Senate bill to address funding for opioid addiction treatment and maternity care."

Stefanik pushed back against Cuomo’s comments, calling them “misleading.”

At $27 billion, the state’s Medicaid liability is the most expensive in the nation, she said.

“Rather than threaten families in our states with tax hikes, Gov. Cuomo should be working with Members of the New York Congressional Delegation on solutions to help families and businesses,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Flanagin, asked if the lawmaker’s office had received any calls in support of the health care legislation, said their office has heard from “many constituents who like the AHCA, who like different provisions included in it, and many more who continue to want Obamacare repealed.”

“She continues to meet with constituents across the district in small meetings, Coffee With Your Congresswoman Events, teletownhalls, and other venues to discuss healthcare and all issues before Congress,” Flanagin said.