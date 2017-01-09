Senior Center director sought

× Expand The Adult Center at the Town Armory is looking to hire another activities director after Ann Dolback resigned to take another position.

TICONDEROGA – The town is preparing to fund the hiring of another activities director to run the Adult Center at the Town Armory.

“We’re just working out the details,” Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said. “We (Town Council) thought we couldn’t legally do it, but our attorney has advised us we can.”

Town Attorney Matt Fuller said they can contract with the Adult Center to pay for the director’s position.

“You can fund senior activities,” he said.

The part-time director position was previously budgeted at $5,000. The town does provide a senior bus and driver for the Senior Citizens group.

When the Adult Center activities director, Ann Dolback, resigned to take another position, the town advertised for a new director, but didn’t find anyone.

The activities director position will have to be advertised again, officials said.

Town officials believed paying for a new director would be gifting money to the center, but Fuller said it’s providing a service, which is allowed.

The Adult Center is an incorporated nonprofit group, with its own Board of Directors.

Giordano said the activities director was originally a volunteer position, but became funded at some point because of all the work the director was doing.

The Adult Center is also an Essex County Senior Nutrition Program meal site, serving lunches Monday through Friday.

Senior Lucy Bilow said the Senior Citizens group has a membership of more than 200, and needs a director to keep things organized and running smoothly.

She said the director is “the one person who knows what is going on.”

Giordano said they’ll get information and discuss the director’s post at this month’s town council meeting.