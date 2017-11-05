Seniors are busy in Schroon

SCHROON LAKE |The Schroon Lake Senior Center is filling its calendar of events for November and December.

“Stop by and sign up for a function that interests you,” said Events Committee member Susan Yoeckel. “We are an all-volunteer organization that provides intellectual and social activities for seniors in this area and neighboring communities. Have an interest you’d like to share? Stop by, we’re always looking for new ideas and members.”

Special trips and activities for November are:

Nov. 1, general membership meeting and dinner at O.P. Frederick’s Pub in Chestertown; Nov. 4, thrift store tour of Wilmington, Ausable Forks, Plattsburgh, lunch at Ninety-Nine Restaurant; Nov. 9, Gourmet Groupies at Queensbury Hotel; Nov. 12, Lake George Band Veterans Day program; Nov. 14, Mexican Train Dominoes, 12:30 p.m. at the center; and Nov. 15, bowling in Ticonderoga at 1 p.m.

Supermarket Bingo is held Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. at the center.

Saturday, Dec. 2 is the annual Christmas Party with games, refreshments, and grab bag fun, and Sunday, Dec. 3 is a trip to Tannery Pond for a holiday concert.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, seniors will attend the Glens Falls Symphony holiday performance. Dinner venue is to be determined.

All activities require reservations, for purposes of planning.

Regularly scheduled bus transportation is available to membership. The center also offers weekly shopping trips. Many seniors schedule doctor’s appointments to coincide with a trip to Ticonderoga or Glens Falls, Yoeckel said.

The Schroon Lake Senior Center is located on Main Street across from Tops Market. Regularly scheduled events are 9 - 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the center.

For more information, call the Senior Center during open hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, 518-532-7755. Yearly membership dues are $20 per person.

This center, in addition, is an Essex County Nutrition Site where meals are served in a social setting. For more information, call 518-532-0179.