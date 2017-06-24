Seniors get exercise machines

× Members sit on the new exercise machines at the Ticonderoga Area Senior Center. PRIDE of Ticonderoga got grants to buy the gym equipment. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Members of the Ticonderoga Area Senior Center are enjoying new exercise equipment thanks to PRIDE of Ticonderoga.

The Senior Center now has four professional exercise machines, bought using grant monies and donations.

PRIDE was the author of the grant and its fiscal sponsor and administrator.

PRIDE Program Director Anthony Ruiz said he visited the Senior Center to see if their group could help with anything.

“One of the first things they said was they wanted exercise equipment,” Ruiz said. “We were able to secure the majority of the project funding via a grant from the Adirondack Foundation Generous Acts Fund.”

Additional funding was from the Eastern Adirondack Health Care Network and the seniors themselves, who contributed toward the purchase.

Senior Center member Lucy Bilow said the new machines are adjustable according to each person’s abilities.

“I think it’s an excellent step for keeping seniors moving,” she said. “The machines are adaptable. We have different levels of activity.”

Senior Center Director Gayle Wells said the machines are gym-worthy.

“We’re very grateful to all parties involved in obtaining this great addition for our members,” she said. “We’re very pleased to offer them to our members.”

She said the adult center is for anyone age 55 or older, for a $5 a year membership fee, which will increase slightly for 2018.

Besides the exercise machines, they have bingo, card games and other daily activities.

“We have moderate to low exercise programs,” Wells said. “There is also pickle ball and walking in the large armory gym.”

They will start line dancing in the fall, she said, and are planning several bus trips during the year, including casino visits.

The Adult Center is based in the Ticonderoga Town Armory on Champlain Avenue, with a 518 585-6050 phone number.