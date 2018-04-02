Sentinel Grille hosts network event

TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel Grille will host the next Ticonderoga Networking Event and After Hours Mixer on Thursday, April 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce mixers provide a networking forum for chamber members and area business people, in addition to showcasing the site of the host and promoting the door prize sponsors

“We are thrilled to be hosting the chamber, area businesses, and organizations,” said grill co-owner Sharon Barber-Cooke. “We have exciting new things happening at the Sentinel Grille that we look forward to sharing with everyone. We’re also looking forward to the warmer weather and the reopening of our deck.”

The Sentinel Grille is located at 872 Route 9N in Ticonderoga, and sponsors providing door prizes are Aubuchon Hardware, Bridge Point Communication, Ticonderoga Festival Guild, Upstate Agency and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

The Sentinel Grille is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning on April 10. Summer Hours will be Tuesday to Thursday from 4:30 – 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 4:30 – 10 p.m. beginning May 1.

For more information on the Sentinel Grille, visit their Facebook page or call 518-585-7657.

For more information on the After Hours Mixer and Networking Events, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or visit ticonderogany.com.