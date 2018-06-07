Sentinels Binghamton bound

× 1 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Russ Gallo struck out 14 batters in a three hit, complete game shutout of Maple Hill June 2, advancing the Sentinels to the Class C Final Four in Binghamton. × 2 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Jack Grinnell helps direct baserunners after scoring the second run of the game against Maple Hill June 2. × 3 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Dillon Schlogl scores the opening run of the game after pinch running for Terrance Benedict in the third inning. × 4 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Evan Graney and Nick Robarge-Green celebrate winning the Class C baseball regional final June 2, earning a trip to the Class C final four. The duo also drove in each of the two runs the Sentinels scored in their 2-0 win over Maple Hill. × 5 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Terrance Benedict’s single in the third inning led to the first and eventually winning run for Ticonderoga against Maple Hill. × 6 of 6 Expand Keith Lobdell Evan Graney and Jevyn Granger accept the regional championship trophy from Jim Manchester. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team is headed to the Final Four.

Russ Gallo was near flawless on the mound and the bottom of the order set the table for the run producers at the top as the Sentinels scored a 2-0 win over Maple Hill in the Section C regional championships at PSUC’s Chip Cummings Field on Saturday.

Gallo went the distance, striking out 14 batters over seven innings while giving up only a trio of hits in the victory.

“I just wanted to throw strikes and rely on my defense behind me,” said Gallo. “This means a heck of a lot. It’s where I’ve wanted to go my whole life, to Binghamton.”

“He is a guy who wants the ball,” said Coach Dan Dorsett of his ace. “He asked after Thursday’s game who was starting and I told him he was, then he asked if he was going all seven and I told him if he shut them down, he would. He shut them down tonight.”

For senior Evan Graney, who drove in the first and, ultimately winning run of the game, it was the moment he and his teammates were able to exhale.

“We have all been to so many regionals and regional finals in so many sports, this is remarkable,” Graney said. “We knew we had to make every play and we had to stay focused.”

Graney also had two key plays in the game. The first came after dropping a pop-up, he was able to still make the out by throwing behind the runner. Then, with runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, Graney brought in the line drive for the final out of the game.

“That’s who you want to make the final play,” Dorsett said. “He works so hard and he deserves all the accolades he receives. He does so much more then what you see int the paper. As good of a player as he is, he is also that good of a young man.”

Dorsett also spoke about the key plays in the game where the team was able to stay focused in the face of adversity.