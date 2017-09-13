Sept. 11 memorial ceremony draws hundreds

× Residents Joseph Sheloski, his partner Robin Parker and their son Leon Bills III listen to a speech during Warrensburg’s 16th annual 9/11 memorial service held Monday at dusk. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Hundreds of residents gathered for an emotion-filled memorial service on Monday to honor those who were killed — or involved in rescue efforts — in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

The warm glow of candlelight bathed the solemn faces of nearly 450 people who gathered at dusk to listen to speeches and musical tributes at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand downtown.

Firefighters and emergency responders from eight municipalities joined the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company (WVFC) for the ceremony.

Fire trucks from Pottersville and Lake George each draped massive American flags above the crowd from their towering ladders. Eyes in the crowd were filled with tears as Lee Pecue sang the National Anthem in the program’s opening minutes, and God Bless America at its conclusion, alongside the Warrensburg High School Band.

“This is a day of reflection over the thousands of lives that were lost,” Warrensburg Fire Chief Justin Hull said. “I think about the stories of hundreds of everyday people that turned into heroes for the good of others.”

After ringing a bell as a gesture to memorialize the departed, WVFC First Assistant Fire Chief John Hensler contributed his thoughts.

× Paying their respects during Warrensburg’s 16th annual 9/11 memorial service Monday are (front, left to right) Ron Keith, Dinah Keith, Alyssa Garney and Sharon Lagoy. Photo by Thom Randall

“Sixteen years ago, the most horrifying action against the United States occurred,” he said, urging the crowd to remember the valor of the civilians, firefighters, EMS personnel and police who responded to the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

Soon afterward, WVFC line officers laid a wreath in memory of those who died as members of the American Legion Post 446 and their related organizations stood at attention. Warrensburg’s Boy Scout Troop 100 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

WVFC President Kevin Geraghty noted that this 16th annual memorial service drew the largest crowd in recent years.

Watching the candlelight ceremony with a solemn expression, Bryana Engle offered her thoughts.

“It’s incredible to realize that so many firefighters rushed into the twin towers, knowing they would die saving lives of other people,” she said.

Engle pointed toward the dozens of youngsters sitting on the curb witnessing the proceedings.

“Those children weren’t alive when the terrorist attacks happened,” she continued. “Now they are being educated so the memories of 9/11 will not fade away.”