Septic variances delayed

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board has not made a decision on granting local property owners a variance for the installation of new septic systems.

For the third meeting in as many months, the town board heard testimony regarding a variance application for a septic system in the Friends Lake area.

The applicants, Joe and Julianne Leonard, are looking to reconstruct their home at 24 Atateka Loop, Chestertown, and install a new septic system, for which they need several variances: separation distances from the septic system to the home, from a nearby stream, and from neighbors’ wells.

Health regulations require a septic system to be located 100 feet from wells. The leech field would be 20 feet from the street, where 100 feet is required.

The town board indicated it would be inclined to approve the variances if safeguards were in place.

“If it were approved there has to be some testing. It has to be watched very closely,” Councilman Michael Packer said.

Board solicitor Mark Schachner suggested the board might want to get more specific language in the conditions of approval, even though it would delay the approval of the application.

“I would suggest you be more precise in the conditions, be more specific about the testing, the location of the tests, how often, for how long,” Schachner said.

Schachner said the board could proceed as it wanted, but he was not comfortable with the imprecise language offered to that point, and suggested running the conditions by the town’s engineering firm, Cedarwood Engineering.

“To be enforceable this needs some level of specificity,” Schachner said.

The Leonards’ environmental engineer, Garry Robinson, had earlier presented a sample case, referring to a home with an Elgin septic system, the type being considered for the Leonard property.

The particular system being considered in the application was 10 years old, and there were no viable signs of leakage, which was the concern of objectors.

Robinson said the neighbor on one side of the sample project regularly tests his well water, with no contamination found.

The Leonards, he said, would be willing to test neighboring wells, and the water in the stream prior to the project, two months after residence was established in the new home, and three more tests, two years apart.

Robinson also said his clients would increase the size of their septic tank to 2,000 gallons, which could serve as a holding tank in the event of a problem with the system.

The larger tank and other conditions are being included in any approval of the application.