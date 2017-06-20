Seton Catholic class of 2017 graduate

PLATTSBURGH — Dressed in blue and green gowns, Seton Catholic seniors walked single-file down the two aisles to their seats and into the school’s history books.

Valedictorian Tristin Turner shared some of his fondest memories, including intense table tennis games and baseball practices.  

The Morrisonville resident, who’s graduating with an advanced regents diploma with honors, said he’ll always appreciate the free hair cuts given by fellow classmate Matthew Snell and remember discussions with Liang Su on Chinese and American governments.

“Seton Catholic is not just a school — it’s a family,” Turner said. “We’ve grown more confident and become more mature together.”

The senior class of 29 students met in Hawkins Hall for the 28th commencement ceremony last Thursday.

Salutatorian Philip Yang said Seton Catholic has helped him grow as a person.  

During his early high school years, the Plattsburgh resident got into trouble.  

Assistant Principal Mary Forbes gave him a five-hour detention, in which he had to clean and organize her office — a punishment that woke him up.  

Yang graduated with an advanced regents diploma with honors and a mastery in science and he’s planning on attending Villanova University in Pennsylvania this fall.   

“She saw the potential in me and I wanted to find it myself,” Yang said. “I’ve had to overcome hardships, but I did thanks to everyone in this room. 

“I want you all to not be afraid … have courage to stand up for yourself as we leave this school.”  

The class of 2017 walked on stage one-by-one to receive their diplomas — all of which graduated with at least a regents diploma.   

After the last of the seniors walked off the stage, they moved their tassels to the left and officially became Seton Catholic alumni.  

Bishop Terry LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg left the graduating of class a few words of wisdom:

“Each and every one of you have tremendous potential to go out and make a difference in this bright, but troubled, world,” he said. “Life has no remote … you have to get up and change it yourself.

“Life needs you.”  

INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES

Out of the 29 students who graduated, 11 of them are from overseas — and all but two are Chinese.

Zhaoyuan Guo, Xinlan Jia, Zhouning Lang, Shuhao Li, Liang Su, Hansi Xu, Zhidan Xu, Yuzhuo Zhang and Yao Yaozheng are from China and Sate Laocharoen is from Thailand. 

Alejandra Estella Bases of Spain received a certification of language study. 

The district has been a magnet for international students since 1904.

A majority of the students stay with host families, while others reside with faculty and staff.

CLASS OF 2017

Cailene Allen of Plattsburgh  

Megan Ashline of Morrisonville 

Avery Bell of Plattsburgh 

Reilly Boule of Peru 

Nicholas Coryer of Plattsburgh 

Patrick Crotty of Plattsburgh 

Scott Deremiah of Plattsburgh 

Henry Derrick of Peru 

Kaitlyn Doorey of Morrisonville 

Ajava Eban of Plattsburgh 

Zhaoyuan Guo of China 

Kelsey Hulburt of Plattsburgh 

Xinlan Jia of China 

Zhouning Lang of China 

Sate Laocharoen of Thailand 

Cameron Lee of Chazy 

Shuhao Li of China 

Kevin Murray of Plattsburgh 

Matthew Snell of Morrisonville  

Andrew Sogluizzo of Plattsburgh 

Liang Su of China 

Elizabeth Swan of Chazy 

Elizabeth Thomas of Plattsburgh 

Tristin Turner of Morrisonville 

Hansi Xu of China 

Zhidan Xu of China 

Philip Fan Yang of Plattsburgh 

Yuzhuo Zhang of China 

Yao Yao Zheng of China

