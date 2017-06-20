Seton Catholic class of 2017 graduate

× Seton Catholic’s class of 2017 graduated last week in the district’s 28th commencement ceremony held in Hawkins Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh. All 29 students received at least a regents degree and are all planning on attending college in the fall.

PLATTSBURGH — Dressed in blue and green gowns, Seton Catholic seniors walked single-file down the two aisles to their seats and into the school’s history books.

Valedictorian Tristin Turner shared some of his fondest memories, including intense table tennis games and baseball practices.

The Morrisonville resident, who’s graduating with an advanced regents diploma with honors, said he’ll always appreciate the free hair cuts given by fellow classmate Matthew Snell and remember discussions with Liang Su on Chinese and American governments.

“Seton Catholic is not just a school — it’s a family,” Turner said. “We’ve grown more confident and become more mature together.”

The senior class of 29 students met in Hawkins Hall for the 28th commencement ceremony last Thursday.

Salutatorian Philip Yang said Seton Catholic has helped him grow as a person.

During his early high school years, the Plattsburgh resident got into trouble.

Assistant Principal Mary Forbes gave him a five-hour detention, in which he had to clean and organize her office — a punishment that woke him up.

Yang graduated with an advanced regents diploma with honors and a mastery in science and he’s planning on attending Villanova University in Pennsylvania this fall.

“She saw the potential in me and I wanted to find it myself,” Yang said. “I’ve had to overcome hardships, but I did thanks to everyone in this room.

“I want you all to not be afraid … have courage to stand up for yourself as we leave this school.”

The class of 2017 walked on stage one-by-one to receive their diplomas — all of which graduated with at least a regents diploma.

After the last of the seniors walked off the stage, they moved their tassels to the left and officially became Seton Catholic alumni.

Bishop Terry LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg left the graduating of class a few words of wisdom:

“Each and every one of you have tremendous potential to go out and make a difference in this bright, but troubled, world,” he said. “Life has no remote … you have to get up and change it yourself.

“Life needs you.”

INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES

Out of the 29 students who graduated, 11 of them are from overseas — and all but two are Chinese.

Zhaoyuan Guo, Xinlan Jia, Zhouning Lang, Shuhao Li, Liang Su, Hansi Xu, Zhidan Xu, Yuzhuo Zhang and Yao Yaozheng are from China and Sate Laocharoen is from Thailand.

Alejandra Estella Bases of Spain received a certification of language study.

The district has been a magnet for international students since 1904.

A majority of the students stay with host families, while others reside with faculty and staff.

CLASS OF 2017

Cailene Allen of Plattsburgh

Megan Ashline of Morrisonville

Avery Bell of Plattsburgh

Reilly Boule of Peru

Nicholas Coryer of Plattsburgh

Patrick Crotty of Plattsburgh

Scott Deremiah of Plattsburgh

Henry Derrick of Peru

Kaitlyn Doorey of Morrisonville

Ajava Eban of Plattsburgh

Zhaoyuan Guo of China

Kelsey Hulburt of Plattsburgh

Xinlan Jia of China

Zhouning Lang of China

Sate Laocharoen of Thailand

Cameron Lee of Chazy

Shuhao Li of China

Kevin Murray of Plattsburgh

Matthew Snell of Morrisonville

Andrew Sogluizzo of Plattsburgh

Liang Su of China

Elizabeth Swan of Chazy

Elizabeth Thomas of Plattsburgh

Tristin Turner of Morrisonville

Hansi Xu of China

Zhidan Xu of China

Philip Fan Yang of Plattsburgh

Yuzhuo Zhang of China

Yao Yao Zheng of China