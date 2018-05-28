Seton Schools merge campuses

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Seton Academy and Seton Catholic Central will merge this fall. All students will be moved into the main campus on New York Road, with the academy building on St. Charles Street remaining under the ownership of St. Peter’s parish.

PLATTSBURGH | Seton Schools will merge its two campuses, Seton Academy and Seton Catholic Central, at the main campus on New York Road in the next school year.

The move will bring the schools’ over 300 students under one roof, and the St. Charles Street building that currently houses Seton Academy will remain under the ownership of St. Peter’s parish.

“One of our long-term dreams, since the education councils merged several years ago, has been trying to find a way to put both schools in a single location,” Education Council President Chris Hay said.

When a plan was presented to the council in February that outlined an effective way the school could house all students under one roof, the gears were finally set in motion, he said. The merger was approved by the council in April.

“We want parents in the community to see us as an educational program that can develop their children from pre-K through 12th grade,” said Hay.

“The longer we can keep students and families together over that 14-year window, the greater the depth and the greater the continuity we’ll have.”

Hay cited the move as a way to encourage efficiencies in the school system, allowing each faction to share resources and collaborate.

Asked how much money Seton Schools are set to save by combining campuses, Hay told The Sun that it’s “still being developed,” but noted that the school is in a stable financial condition.

“In fact, I believe this will help differentiate us from other schools,” he said.

As part of the merge, the school will invest in some infrastructure improvements to the main campus to prepare for the incoming students, according to Hay.

“We truly believe these changes will strengthen Seton for years to come.”

Seton Catholic Central Principal Lynn Gilbert will serve as the implementation and transitional director as the schools merge.

“This opportunity will enhance the experience for all our students, families and friends by combining everyone’s energy and enthusiasm, and encouraging growth that benefits all,” Gilbert said in a statement. “I am honored and humbled to be a part of this process to ensure Seton’s success and sustainability for future generations of our North Country families while honoring the legacy of our alumni.”

The schools will merge this fall. Parents will have a central, single drop-off point for students on the main campus.