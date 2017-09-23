Setting course for a new horizon

× Celebrating their place on Lake Champlain, Westport’s Chamber of Commerce is working with marketing consultants to set a course for business growth. From left are Bill Belcher, of Wordhorse Strategies; Lyn Barrett, Deirdre Forcier, Margaret Gibbs, Medara Sherman and Emma Gibbs. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT | Westport’s Chamber of Commerce and its Heritage House committee have pooled efforts to bring in new marketing resources.

Together, the two groups are building an economic engine, one they hope will advance program cohesion, add new messaging and outreach to relay the growing list of events, activities and opportunities here.

At this month’s Chamber of Commerce meeting, Chamber President Deirdre Forcier welcomed Bill Belcher and Emma Gibbs from Wordhorse Strategies.

Previously director of external affairs for The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, Belcher is from Middle Falls.

Gibbs grew up in Westport and returned home to build a business here. She will manage marketing outreach after the strategic development phase is complete.

“We will begin with an assessment of where you are right now and look to prepare a communications plan with specific action items,” Belcher said.

“We want to get the brand right. My intention is to capture your voice.”

Gibbs will assist with the assessment and ultimately provide connections to chamber and Heritage House via social media platforms and market outreach.

An initial investment of just under $10,000 draws equally from Chamber and Heritage House funds.

And ongoing marketing looks toward sustainability through fundraising, program expansion and grants, said Forcier.

Action items, Belcher said, will include step-by-step, quarter-by-quarter marketing agenda items are not just language for the Chamber and Heritage House efforts.

The town had previously completed revitalization and waterfront review research and that data will be included in the action plan.

It will be busy in Westport right into winter this year, with an expanded concert series planned indoors at the Heritage House along with continued indoor farm markets rebranded as the Country Market held monthly from November into May 2018.

“The piece that is going to be new (at Heritage House) is a concert performance series this winter. We are planning a minimum of four, hoping to make winter a vibrant time in downtown Westport,” Lyn Barrett, coordinator for Heritage House, said.

Fall festivals, a Chamber mixer and the Chamber annual meeting program and are already in planning stages.

The Chamber is looking to organize a Grand Opening at the restored and renovated Westport Town Hall once the work is complete. That might be set in November or possibly in conjunction with Christmas in Westport on Dec. 2.