Seven vie for Crown Point Distinguished Young Woman

× Expand Contestants in the Crown Point Distinguished Young Women Program are, from left: Shayla Trepanier, Mickaela Gunnison, Stephanie Glidden, Mackenzie Trombley, Torrie Vradenburg, Christina Simpson, and Kayli Stone.

CROWN POINT – The 32nd-annual Crown Point Distinguished Young Women Program is set to go with seven entrants.

The event, formerly Junior Miss, starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 in the Crown Point Central School auditorium, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The program theme is “Be Your Best Self.”

Tickets are on sale now at $8 per ticket. They can be purchased at the school’s main office or at the Crown Point branch of Champlain National Bank.

Competing in the Crown Point Distinguished Young Women Program are Shayla Trepanier, Mickaela Gunnison, Stephanie Glidden, Mackenzie Trombley, Torrie Vradenburg, Christina Simpson and Kayli Stone.

The seven junior girls are vying for the chance to represent Crown Point at the New York State Distinguished Young Women Program. Scholarships are awarded to program winners.

“We are awarding over $3,000 in college scholarships,” program director Jill Spring said. “We have given over $60,000 over the years.

The seven young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in categories: Scholastics (20 percent), Interview (25), Fitness (15), Self-Expression (15) and Talent (25).

“Along with learning routines, the girls have been working on the platform with 2nd grade girls, ‘How To Be Your Best Self.’ We have practicing for the last 12 weeks,” Spring said.

“The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Crown Point will advance to the state level in July, where she will join other girls from across New York state in competing for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman New York at the national program in Mobile, Alabama,” Spring said.

She said last year’s representative, Courstney Wranosky, was the first runner up and talent winner at the state program.

“Crown Point has had for the last two years a first runner-up at the state level, which is a great accomplishment coming from such a small community,” Spring said. “Maria Malone was the first state runner-up Crown Point has ever had.”

There will also be donated gift certificates, baskets and other items for drawings.

“We would like to thank the area business and people graciously donate year after year to make sure this great program continues,” Spring said. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to give these smart, talented young ladies the opportunity to win college scholarships.”

Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.