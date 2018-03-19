Sewer system needs rebuild

CROWN POINT | The Town of Crown Point will hold a public hearing on construction of a new public wastewater treatment system for the town.

The hearing is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 at the Town Hall in Monitor Bay.

Supervisor Charles Harrington said the town has applied for state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Environmental Facilities Corporation grants for the project.

Information will be presented by the town and its engineering firm, AES Northeast of Plattsburgh, at the hearing.

The project is expected to cost more than $2 million when bid, he said.

Harrington stressed that the project is limited to the current Sewer District #1 boundaries and will not expand the district.

Last year, the town completed an engineering report to evaluate the addition of effluent disinfection at the town’s wastewater treatment plant in Monitor Bay, using a $19,520 grant from the state Regional Economic Development Councils.

The Town of Crown Point is under a state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order for having an allegedly failing system at its wastewater treatment plant.

“They (DEC) say they’re going to work with us and we’ll have plenty of grant money,” Harrington said. “There won’t be high user fees.

“The public will be as much informed as they can be.”

Crown Point was awarded $2.8 million last year, a $1.7 million state water grant, and a $1.1 million zero-interest loan, to install a new well in the town water system and replace existing distribution mains which have reached the end of their useful life.