Sex sting nets 12 arrests in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — An underage sex-sting operation resulted in the arrest of 12 men over the weekend, Warren County Sheriff Bud York announced June 12.

The suspects apprehended included a deejay for area radio stations, a school bus driver for the Mechanicville School District and a Westchester County corrections captain.

Two of the suspects are from Queensbury, two are from Fort Edward, and one is from Glens Falls.

York alleged the men were soliciting sex online, assuming they were making arrangements with an underage girl — or someone else arranging such an encounter — but they were actually communicating with undercover law officers.

The men allegedly made arrangements for meetups in Queensbury with girls ranging from 9- to 14-years-old, but when the men arrived they were confronted with police in SWAT gear pointing guns at them and were arrested, York and State Police Senior Investigator Karl Meybaum said.

York said some of the men brought a variety of drugs, alcohol, drug paraphernalia and sex devices with them for the purported meetups.

All the suspects confessed when apprehended, York and Meybaum said.

Some of the communications were conducted through social media as well as utilizing message boards, York said.

This sting effort, titled Operation Spider Byte, was conducted in a joint operation of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the F.B.I. and the state police.

York said no direct victims were involved, but it was not known whether the suspects had committed other illegal acts in the past.

“You would not believe the number of predators that are out there — it’s sickening,” he said. “There’s a lot of this out there, happening right down the street from probably where you live.”

He added that people convicted of sex crimes did not incur long enough prison terms.

“When somebody is convicted of having sex with a 9-, 10- or 12-year-old girl, and they only go to prison for two years, there’s something wrong with the system, and we need to change it,” he said. “This is an epidemic we need to do something about.”

York added that there may be more arrests soon.

All the suspects were scheduled to return to Queensbury Town Court June 12.

York said that if any one believes their children have had improper contact with any of these suspects, they are urged to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500 or the state police at: (518) 745-1035.

Convictions on these charges bear sentences from one to four years in state prison — and registration as a sex offender.

THE ACCUSED

Among those arrested by the Warren County Sheriffs Office on a felony charge of second-degree Attempted Rape were: Gerald F. Harrington III, 36, of Lupine Lane, Queensbury; Thomas J. Clancy III, 21, of Concord Drive, Saratoga Springs; Roger P. Whiting III, 43, of Mallory Avenue, Queensbury; Jose Roberto Zapata-Cruz, 32, of Wendell Avenue, Schenectady.

Mark D. Hodges, 63, of New Louden Road, Latham, was charged with first-degree Attempted Rape, third-degree Attempted Aggravated Sexual Abuse, both felonies; and fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Misdemeanor. Paul R. Wilson, 31, of Ethan Allen Street, Fort Edward, was charged with second-degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Act, a felony.

Arrested by the state police on a felony charge of second-degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Act were: Timothy Celeste, 49, of Glens Falls, an area radio deejay; Frank L. Gunther, 61, of Mechanicville, a school bus driver for Mechanicville Central School District; William K. O’Connell, 46, of Fort Edward; Thomas G. Abrams, 52, of Wappingers NY, Westchester County Corrections captain; Adam S. Hiedman, 32, of Schenectady; and Peter J. Fava, 41, of Halifax, Mass.. William O’Connell faces an additional felony charge of Attempted Rape.