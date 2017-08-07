North Country shared service plans pass hurdles

× Expand File photo The deadline for shared service panels statewide to submit plans to their respective legislatures was Aug. 1.

PLATTSBURGH — Counties statewide have been hustling this summer to assemble shared service panels.

The state-mandated goal is to wrangle town, county and village officials into a room and find efficiencies to lower property taxes.

But local officials have continued to grumble that the North Country are pioneers of shared services out of necessity — like plowing and snow removal efforts, for instance — and they’re not getting credit for past efforts.

Asked about their concerns, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the state Assembly agrees with the “true” tax cap of 2 percent — not the “hard” cap that is tied to the rate of inflation, and the figure supported by the state Senate and governor.

The cap is currently at .68 percent.

For the 2018 fiscal year, property tax growth will be capped at 1.84 percent, the highest since 2013.

“We know the burden that it puts onto localities, and we still would like to see resources be made available to the localities,” Heastie told reporters in Ticonderoga. “We would like to see the counties and the cities not struggle.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said he mentioned local concerns to Heastie when the governor announced the initiative in January.

“Our proposal back in our one-house bill was much different,” Jones said. “It was more to the local concerns of local governments and local government officials.

He added: “In Franklin County, we share one paver between 19 towns and six villages. We can’t share any more than that. When it comes down to mandates, and you hang a few things around that, it’s disconcerting for local officials — and I can understand why.”

AROUND THE REGION

The deadline for the panels to submit plans to their respective legislatures was Aug. 1.

Essex County took a pass and will reconvene their panel in 2018.

“I think we’re going to concentrate on the EMS proposal for 2018,” said County Manager Dan Palmer, referring to the possible creation of a countywide ambulance district to alleviate mounting coverage concerns.

The county will fold town IT operations into a county banner independent of the state program, Palmer said.