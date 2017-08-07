North Country shared service plans pass hurdles

File photo
The deadline for shared service panels statewide to submit plans to their respective legislatures was Aug. 1.
PLATTSBURGH — Counties statewide have been hustling this summer to assemble shared service panels.
The state-mandated goal is to wrangle town, county and village officials into a room and find efficiencies to lower property taxes.
But local officials have continued to grumble that the North Country are pioneers of shared services out of necessity — like plowing and snow removal efforts, for instance — and they’re not getting credit for past efforts.
Asked about their concerns, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the state Assembly agrees with the “true” tax cap of 2 percent — not the “hard” cap that is tied to the rate of inflation, and the figure supported by the state Senate and governor.
The cap is currently at .68 percent.
For the 2018 fiscal year, property tax growth will be capped at 1.84 percent, the highest since 2013.
“We know the burden that it puts onto localities, and we still would like to see resources be made available to the localities,” Heastie told reporters in Ticonderoga. “We would like to see the counties and the cities not struggle.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said he mentioned local concerns to Heastie when the governor announced the initiative in January.
“Our proposal back in our one-house bill was much different,” Jones said. “It was more to the local concerns of local governments and local government officials.
He added: “In Franklin County, we share one paver between 19 towns and six villages. We can’t share any more than that. When it comes down to mandates, and you hang a few things around that, it’s disconcerting for local officials — and I can understand why.”
AROUND THE REGION
Essex County took a pass and will reconvene their panel in 2018.
“I think we’re going to concentrate on the EMS proposal for 2018,” said County Manager Dan Palmer, referring to the possible creation of a countywide ambulance district to alleviate mounting coverage concerns.
The county will fold town IT operations into a county banner independent of the state program, Palmer said.
Big ticket items in Clinton County include the dissolution of the Rouses Point Police Department, consolidation of dog control services under the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and consolidation of the City of Plattsburgh’s tax assessment and IT services.
The first of three public hearings is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
And Franklin County will “formalize and modernize” a number of pre-existing informal agreements between the county and towns, including shared tax collection software and purchasing, said Board of Legislators Chair Barbara Rice.
The county board of legislators approved the plan, and towns are scheduled to vote on Aug. 23.
If approved by the legislative bodies, counties will get a one-time check for the savings.
But the process, some officials have said, has been marked by uncertainty.
“This was a fairly complicated law, requiring a lot of moving pieces in a short period of time with sometimes inconsistent guidance from state officials,” said New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario in a statement.
Palmer said he was unclear on what happens when panels choose to delay hatching a plan.
“There’s not a lot of guidance if we choose to delay until 2018. It just says we need to pick up the process again,” he said.
STATE RESPONDS
In the event a plan is not approved by a panel, the county administrator must release a report detailing the reasons why.
If a plan is brought to a vote and defeated, the admin must follow the same procedures the following year.
But panel chiefs will not be penalized if they simply chose to punt until 2018.
“Presumably, county CEOs whose plans are not adopted will work to revise and strengthen the plan over the ensuing months to generate even greater taxpayer benefit,” a state Department of State spokesman said.
The spokesman told the Sun the state is continuing to tabulate how many panels submitted proposals to their respective legislative bodies statewide.
REFORM NEEDED
Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he agreed with Heastie:
A two percent cap is doable, he said. But anything lower is not.
“We’ve been well under 1 percent for the period of time this tax cap has been in place,” Scozzafava said. “That is impossible to maintain. Just your costs you have no control over are going to increase.”
Scozzafava said shared services is not the answer to long-term property tax relief, which he called “the most regressive form of taxation that exists.”
“The whole tax formula has to change. That’s what’s killing New York State,” he said. “When I ran for Assembly 15 years ago, this was an issue — and nothing has changed.”
NYSAC says state mandates and school taxes are the biggest cost drivers for property taxes, but are largely unaddressed by these panels.
School property taxes account for nearly 65 percent of the average property taxes paid by homeowners and businesses, according to NYSAC.
But while county, city, town, and village participation on the shared services panel was mandatory, school district participation was voluntary.
PLATTSBURGH UPDATE
Heastie also sounded off on the City of Plattsburgh’s financial situation.
While he hasn’t wrapped his arms fully around the city’s issues — the mayor’s budget includes significant department head cutbacks designed to stave off tax increases — the speaker said he will continue to explore what the state can do to help.
“We in the Assembly have tried to boost funding and aid to municipalities, but we’re somewhat alone in that,” Heastie said. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t want to see any city, or any area of the state, struggle.”
A state report released in June determined the Lake City ran the risk of becoming “financially distressed” if it didn’t restore their fund balance and explore cuts and consolidations.
“If there are things that we can do, we will try to do them,” Heastie said.