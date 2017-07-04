Shared services plan sparks council concern

× Expand File photo Sparks flew at the City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council meeting on Thursday, June 29 when city officials expressing concern over a proposed department consolidation plan. A county-lead shared services panel is currently exploring ways to save money through service consolidation.

PLATTSBURGH — City councilors are expressing concern over the mayor’s trial balloon to shift the city’s tax assessment office, human resources department and IT department into county control.

These consolidations could save the city upwards of $300,000 per year, said Mayor Colin Read.

Read told the Sun that the county has been advocating for shared services, particularly in assessment, for years. And the city’s human resources department handed over control of its civil service responsibilities years ago.

“So we are already partly sharing that service,” Read said. “The IT cooperation began with discussions of respective expertise between the two respective department heads perhaps a month or two ago, at my request.”

As part of a new state initiative, Clinton County is spearheading a shared services panel to find efficiencies. If so, the state will match the savings.

But councilors bristled at the suggestions last week, citing what they perceived to be a lack of transparency.

“Process is not being operated in a proper fashion, the communication and collaboration is not transparent and it’s not fair to city supervisors, in my opinion,” Councilman Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said.

DEPT. HEADS NOTIFIED

After hashing out the idea with other officials, Read said he spoke with each department head about the proposal.

“Why would you approach a department supervisor and tell them that their job is in jeopardy if you have no idea if the county is on board?” Kretser asked Read.

“I would appreciate it if we could be part of that conversation prior to any other steps being taken, because that’s a pretty big impact on the city,” said Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5).

Read noted that no decisions had been made, and that the mayor does not have the authority to unilaterally do so:

“All I can do is offer to the council analyses of ways that they might want to cut their budget,” he said. “They then can explore the ideas and analyses I offer, or instead offer up their own ideas.”

Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo was not immediately available for comment by the time this story went to print on Monday afternoon.

STAFF

The city’s tax assessment office currently has two employees, the human resources department has one, and IT has four.

Read said that at least two, perhaps three, of the employees can be part of either the consolidation or perform a “similar function” somewhere within the city.

Human Resource Director Ann Giard-Chase and Tax Assessor Kathy Livingston declined to comment. IT Director Bryan Brayton did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print.

“I’ve said that I’m making these explorations,” said Read. “The county is also making the same explorations.”

TRANSPARENCY

Councilors asked Read to put the brakes on the process.

“I’d like to ask that that slow down until we have an assessment of the impact of any shared services with our department heads on the city — not only in terms of whether the services we are providing are effective, but how it could impact revenue,” Kasper said.

Read denied that any action had been taken.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been collaborative, it seems like you’ve made decisions and assumptions,” said Kretser.

“I respectfully disagree,” said Read.

The City of Plattsburgh is currently contending with mounting health care costs, a dwindling fund balance and ongoing legal issues.

Despite this, Read says that he doesn’t feel that the city is in crisis mode:

“I don’t feel we are in a crisis,” said Read. “I’m very optimistic that we can overcome this, otherwise I wouldn’t be working so hard on this.

“If the public has any ideas, I’d like to hear them too. We need every possible piece of wisdom on how to solve our budget dilemma.”

The next City of Plattsburgh Council Meeting is Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) recently spearheaded a Citizen’s Committee on Finance, where residents can learn about the city’s budget process and offer solutions to financial issues. Meetings are tentatively set for the last Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in joining should contact Kelly at 561-0072 or kellym@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

Shared service panels must present their plans to the county governing body by August for review.