Shatner arrives to meet fans

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Actor William Shatner returned to the captain’s chair on the Starship Enterprise with a visit to Ticonderoga’s Star Trek Original Series Set Tour over the weekend.

TICONDEROGA | It was the captain back on the bridge as William Shatner arrived at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour over the weekend.

The actor who played Starship Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk on the 1966-69 television series was in Ticonderoga for two days of interaction with fans of the three-season science-fiction series.

Shatner’s appearance, promoted as “Captain on the Bridge – the William Shatner Weekend,” was booked through efforts of super-fan James Cawley, who owns the CBS-licensed Original Series Set Tour.

Cawley picked Shatner up at Burlington International Airport the day before his appearance at the studio.

“He said, ‘I’m hungry. Where can we get a burger?’” Cawley related. “We took him to Church Street (Marketplace) and got him a burger.

“He’s been congenial and great to work with.”

All lodging in the Ticonderoga area was booked for Shatner’s visit, and some fans stayed in Glens Falls, an hour away.

Shatner started his visit Friday evening with a meet-and-greet with 25 mega-fans who’d paid $1,500 apiece to see the iconic star and ask him questions. After other events, it ended with an $85-a-head one-man show in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium Saturday night.

The star spent most of his time on the reconstructed Enterprise sets in a 13,000-square-foot building, a former supermarket and dollar store, where Cawley and his crew have rebuilt the starship bridge, engineering section, sickbay, transporter room, crew quarters and other stage sets.

Shatner, who’s 87, said he was awed at the detail of the sets.

“This is an outstanding chair,” he said, sitting in the captain’s chair on the reconstructed bridge. “I’m very comfortable in it. It’s (the sets) brilliant. It’s absolutely a work of art.”

He was in awe when he first walked in, Shatner said.

“It certainly did bring back memories,” he said. “This set is exactly the way it was.”

He said one thing that broke on the original sets were the automatic doors, which were actually opened and closed by stagehands.

“The door on the set was supposed to open,” he said. “It doesn’t. I’d crash into the door.”