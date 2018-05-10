Shatner arrives to meet fans

Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Actor William Shatner returned to the captain’s chair on the Starship Enterprise with a visit to Ticonderoga’s Star Trek Original Series Set Tour over the weekend.
TICONDEROGA | It was the captain back on the bridge as William Shatner arrived at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour over the weekend.
The actor who played Starship Enterprise Captain James T. Kirk on the 1966-69 television series was in Ticonderoga for two days of interaction with fans of the three-season science-fiction series.
Shatner’s appearance, promoted as “Captain on the Bridge – the William Shatner Weekend,” was booked through efforts of super-fan James Cawley, who owns the CBS-licensed Original Series Set Tour.
Cawley picked Shatner up at Burlington International Airport the day before his appearance at the studio.
“He said, ‘I’m hungry. Where can we get a burger?’” Cawley related. “We took him to Church Street (Marketplace) and got him a burger.
“He’s been congenial and great to work with.”
All lodging in the Ticonderoga area was booked for Shatner’s visit, and some fans stayed in Glens Falls, an hour away.
Shatner started his visit Friday evening with a meet-and-greet with 25 mega-fans who’d paid $1,500 apiece to see the iconic star and ask him questions. After other events, it ended with an $85-a-head one-man show in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium Saturday night.
The star spent most of his time on the reconstructed Enterprise sets in a 13,000-square-foot building, a former supermarket and dollar store, where Cawley and his crew have rebuilt the starship bridge, engineering section, sickbay, transporter room, crew quarters and other stage sets.
Shatner, who’s 87, said he was awed at the detail of the sets.
“This is an outstanding chair,” he said, sitting in the captain’s chair on the reconstructed bridge. “I’m very comfortable in it. It’s (the sets) brilliant. It’s absolutely a work of art.”
He was in awe when he first walked in, Shatner said.
“It certainly did bring back memories,” he said. “This set is exactly the way it was.”
He said one thing that broke on the original sets were the automatic doors, which were actually opened and closed by stagehands.
“The door on the set was supposed to open,” he said. “It doesn’t. I’d crash into the door.”
He said he started making a “whoosh” sound when he approached the door, to alert the crew to pull the door open. The sound editors had to insert an actual door opening sound in post-processing, so they just erased his first.
Shatner said he’s not sure why “Star Trek” has had such endearing success.
“I don’t really know,” he said. “I used to think it was me, then I realized it wasn’t. It could be the mystery and allure of science fiction. The show told some fascinating stories about what might be out there and that is what resonated with people.”
He said he misses his co-star on the show, Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock, and died in 2015.
“I think of Leonard quite a bit,” Shatner said. “He was a dear friend, who’s no longer with us.”
“Leonard would be over there,” he said, indicating the science station on the bridge.
Cawley said having Shatner visits the sets was a dream come true.
“It’s insane,” he said. “I never thought that I’d see him sitting on that bridge. It’s wonderful. I literally worshiped that guy, so to see him in that environment – there aren’t words.”
Cawley has been a “Star Trek” fan since he watched episodes of the original show, created by Gene Roddenberry.
The concept is now in its latest incarnation with “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access.
Cawley began building the sets in 1997 after receiving a copy of the NCC-1701 blueprints from a designer on the original show.
First used to make “Star Trek” fan films, the sets are now a tourist attraction in downtown Ticonderoga.
1 of 2
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Super-fan James Cawley and William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame discuss the actor’s meet-and-greet Friday night at the Original Series Set Tour. Cawley’s efforts brought Shatner to Ticonderoga for two days to interact with fans and perform his one-man show in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium.
2 of 2
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Fans of the “Star Trek” TV series wait for a chance to see William Shatner, the actor who played Capt. James T. Kirk, during Shatner’s appearance in Ticonderoga recently.