Shearing day at DaCy Meadow Farm

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Grace at DaCy, was a puffball of wool before and a slender, mottled gray and black ewe after. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Sheep shearer Roger Hastings, of Dickinson Center, pulls some of the pile of fleece away from the sheers as he trims Grace. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Fiona Johnston, 8, watches as sheep shearer Roger Hastings trims wool from Grace, the ewe DaCy Meadow Farm rescued last year. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Grace at DaCy, was a puffball of wool before and a slender, mottled gray and black ewe after. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The Johnston children collect the wool from shearing last week at DaCy Meadow Farm. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Young Izzy Johnston invites his goat friends, Salt, Pepper and Whipped Cream, to come watch sheep shearing at their DaCy Meadow Farm. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Salt and Pepper, two pygmy goats at DaCy Meadow Farm, kept watch on shearing activities, occasionally grabbing a bite or snagging a few pages from a reporter’s notepad. Prev Next

WESTPORT | The three youngest Johnston farmers at DaCy Meadow Farm donned their rubber boots and long pants and waited in the laneway.

Sunflowers tossed in a late morning breeze and chickens clucked their way through the cleanly cut field.

The visit from sheep shearer Roger Hastings last week meant their round and puffy woolen sheep, Grace, would have a trim.

Gwen, 11, Fiona, 8, and Izzy, 4, hadn’t seen shearing done before.

“It’s our first time,” Gwen said.

The plan was to collect the wool, card it, wash it and spin it into yarn for knitting.

Grace arrived at DaCy about a year ago, their mom Erika Johnston said.

She was a rescue along with three pygmy goats with long shaggy beards, their fur mottled black and white.

The four long-time farm animals have side-by-side pens again.

When asked what the goats’ names were, the girls grinned.

“Salt and Pepper,” they smiled.

“And Whipped Cream,” young Izzy said, of the name he gave to the bigger and most curious goat with a round white belly.

Hastings arrived with his shearing clippers and a motor that hooked to the barn’s power outlet.

For her part, Grace paced in one corner of her stall, unsure why all the attention was focused on her.

Gwen helped corral the round ewe, while the goat friends milled about their manger.

“They stay cooler in summer with the wool on them,” Hastings said, as he rigged the overhead clippers.

From Dickinson Center, Hastings has been shearing sheep for 20 years and travels from Sacket’s Harbor to Lake Champlain to trim the wool from herds large and small.

It’s been a challenge scheduling fleece trimming this summer, he said, given the amount of rain.

Sheep have to be sheared in dry weather because of the electric shears and because wet fleece can felt.

“You want it dry,” he said.

Grace is a Romney sheep, he said as he began to carefully buzz beneath the deep layers of wool.

First he trimmed one side, laying Grace against one knee. She seemed to calm down immediately, the points of her hooves sticking up. Even folded in half, Grace the ewe didn’t wriggle much.