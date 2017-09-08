Shearing day at DaCy Meadow Farm

1 of 10
Grace at DaCy, was a puffball of wool before and a slender, mottled gray and black ewe after.
Sheep shearer Roger Hastings, of Dickinson Center, pulls some of the pile of fleece away from the sheers as he trims Grace.
Fiona Johnston, 8, watches as sheep shearer Roger Hastings trims wool from Grace, the ewe DaCy Meadow Farm rescued last year.
The Johnston children collect the wool from shearing last week at DaCy Meadow Farm.
Young Izzy Johnston invites his goat friends, Salt, Pepper and Whipped Cream, to come watch sheep shearing at their DaCy Meadow Farm.
Salt and Pepper, two pygmy goats at DaCy Meadow Farm, kept watch on shearing activities, occasionally grabbing a bite or snagging a few pages from a reporter’s notepad.
WESTPORT | The three youngest Johnston farmers at DaCy Meadow Farm donned their rubber boots and long pants and waited in the laneway.
Sunflowers tossed in a late morning breeze and chickens clucked their way through the cleanly cut field.
The visit from sheep shearer Roger Hastings last week meant their round and puffy woolen sheep, Grace, would have a trim.
Gwen, 11, Fiona, 8, and Izzy, 4, hadn’t seen shearing done before.
“It’s our first time,” Gwen said.
The plan was to collect the wool, card it, wash it and spin it into yarn for knitting.
Grace arrived at DaCy about a year ago, their mom Erika Johnston said.
She was a rescue along with three pygmy goats with long shaggy beards, their fur mottled black and white.
The four long-time farm animals have side-by-side pens again.
When asked what the goats’ names were, the girls grinned.
“Salt and Pepper,” they smiled.
“And Whipped Cream,” young Izzy said, of the name he gave to the bigger and most curious goat with a round white belly.
Hastings arrived with his shearing clippers and a motor that hooked to the barn’s power outlet.
For her part, Grace paced in one corner of her stall, unsure why all the attention was focused on her.
Gwen helped corral the round ewe, while the goat friends milled about their manger.
“They stay cooler in summer with the wool on them,” Hastings said, as he rigged the overhead clippers.
From Dickinson Center, Hastings has been shearing sheep for 20 years and travels from Sacket’s Harbor to Lake Champlain to trim the wool from herds large and small.
It’s been a challenge scheduling fleece trimming this summer, he said, given the amount of rain.
Sheep have to be sheared in dry weather because of the electric shears and because wet fleece can felt.
“You want it dry,” he said.
Grace is a Romney sheep, he said as he began to carefully buzz beneath the deep layers of wool.
First he trimmed one side, laying Grace against one knee. She seemed to calm down immediately, the points of her hooves sticking up. Even folded in half, Grace the ewe didn’t wriggle much.
Then Hastings turned the sheep and began to shear the other side.
The youngest DaCy farmers remained entranced and carefully collected the first few tufts of fleece, moving swiftly around the stall as Hastings sheared the wool.
One sheep takes about 20 minutes, but Grace had lots of wool this time. Each trim nets between six to eight pounds of wool, generally, Hastings said.
Often they are trimmed in summer or fall, but Romney wool can be collected twice a year.
As the big puffball of wool slipped away, the rich mottled blacks and grays of Grace’s rich coat came into view.
Hastings said the brown and cream tones of wool come as the sun has bleaches the outer layers of wool.
Hastings raises about 200 sheep on his farm in Dickinson. He estimates that he shears between 1,000 and 2,000 sheep, depending on the year.
Dave Johnston, co-owner of DaCy Meadows Farm with his wife Cynthia, watched his three grandchildren as they learned — hands on — about the fleece.
“At least we know someone who can card and spin wool,” he smiled, lifting little Izzy up.
Sheep shearing isn’t always a family adventure.
But it was well-received morning chore here.
Gwen and Fiona turned tufts of wool sticky with lanolin in their hands and filled one bag full. Izzy promptly threw his four-year-old self onto the big downy bag, all smiles.
Beside quiet sun-strewn fields at DaCy, Grace jumped up from the big pile of wool and seemed light as a feather.
“She looks perfect,” Hastings said of the young Romney ewe, whose tail flicked as she pranced to the edge of the barn.
Hastings said many farms are returning to an old-time method of cleaning fleece.
“It’s called fermentation cleaning. You leave it submersed in water and covered for a week,” he said.
“Then you lay it out to dry for a week,” he said.
“Some people do three fleeces in the same water.”
Shearing Romney sheep twice a year provides shorter tufts of wool that are easier to spin, he said.
But the Johnston children and mom Erika are ready for the next adventure with Grace’s wool: to card and clean it.
