Sheriff’s office confirms moose struck in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG | The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local story about a moose being struck by a truck in Johnsburg about a month ago.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Peter DiFiore confirmed that on Sept. 27, at 4:52 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a moose that had just been struck by a tractor trailer on Route 8 in Johnsburg.

Officer Kevin Yanden responded to the call where he met the driver of the tractor trailer.

The driver said he had been traveling east on St. Rt. 8 when an adult bull moose crossed the road.

As the truck approached, the moose turned back and reentered the lane of travel and was struck by the truck. DiFiore said the operator was not injured.

“The moose had severe internal injuries and officer dispatched it,” DiFiore said.

He said the officer moved the moose out of the driving lane.

The Sheriff’s Office notified both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Conservation, which came out to remove the moose carcass.

DiFiore said the DEC representative said the animal was a 700 to 800-pound bull moose.

DiFiore said he has been in his position since the beginning of the year, but this is the first moose strike he has seen in Warren County.

A DEC spokesman said, so far this year, there have been 12 accidents involving moose and motor vehicles in New York State.