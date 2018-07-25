Sheriff’s Office horses a public relations vehicle

× Warren County Sheriff’s Officers Debra DiAngelo and Richard Pelzer, mounted on “Justice” and “Commander,” made an appearance at the North Warren SummerFest, held recently in Chestertown. The horses are used a handful of times each year by the sheriff’s office, mainly for public relations and crowd control. Photo by Christopher South

WARREN COUNTY | Perhaps there is no greater sense of police presence than when the officer is sitting atop a horse.

Unless, of course, there are two horse-mounted officers.

Officers Richard Pelzer and Debra DiAngelo captured everyone’s attention at the North Warren SummerFest celebration held over the July 4 weekend in Chestertown.

Pelzer was mounted on his horse “Commander,” and DiAngelo was riding “Justice.”

The officers and their horses were at SummerFest as part of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office public relations efforts, which also included promoting motorcycle safety.

Lt. Peter DiFiore said Pelzer and DiAngelo are part-time employees with sole function of being the department’s mounted unit.

“They own and maintain the horses, and we use them for special events, public relations type events, large mass gatherings, Americade, things of that nature,” DiFiore said.

DiFiore said Pelzer and DiAngelo, although they are part-time, are sworn members of the department with full police powers. They are paid an hourly wage, and are required to participate in annual training, such as yearly firearms qualification. According to Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan, the officers are not paid anything extra to care for their horses.

“In a sense it’s like a hobby,” Swan said.

DiFiore said the sheriff’s office uses the services of Pelzer and DiAngelo, and by extension, Commander and Justice, about four to six times per year.

Certain events will request the unit, such as for SummerFest or Woof Stock in Chestertown, or the sheriff’s office might assign them for crowd control at an event where a horse-mounted officer would have a better view — and a larger presence.

DiFiore said he has been aware of the mounted unit since 2006, and while he has been involved with community relations, he has never heard a bad word about the horse or their handlers.

“The officers do a great job. They are very proficient, and I’ve only heard compliments about their professionalism and the horses,” DiFiore said.

× Shown are motorcycles owned by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which are used to promote safety and awareness of motorcycles on the roads in Warren County. Besides being used for public education, the motorcycles are sometimes used for ceremonial functions. Photo by Christopher South

IRON HORSES, TOO

The sheriff’s office also has two Harley-Davidson motorcycles in a motor unit, which are mainly used for traffic enforcement and education of the motorcycling population, to promote safe motorcycling and for motorcycle awareness for all drivers.

DiFiore said the department acquired the two motorcycles in 2008 current Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York was elected.

The sheriff’s officer has six offers certified to operate the motorcycles, which are primarily used within Warren County. DiFiore said the sheriff’s office sometimes gets requests to have the motorcycles ride in parades or as funeral escorts that might take them out of the county, but the vast majority of work is within Warren County; such as help with traffic control during Americade.