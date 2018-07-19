Sheriff warns of phone scam

× Expand Stock photo The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office sounding the alarm about an ongoing phone scam.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam where callers are impersonating law enforcement.

Scammers are calling homes under the guise of the sheriff’s office and demanding money to avoid arrest, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said in a statement that at no time will his office direct anyone to send money over the phone for any purpose.

“This agency would not act on the behalf of any inmate to seek out a person to provide bail monies over the phone,” Favro said. “These scams are used often and the basic premise may change slightly.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been accounts of scammers identifying themselves as law enforcement to call recipients and saying that they “have a warrant for you because you didn’t pay a fine,” and directing their victim to “transfer us the money for the fine or we will come arrest you.”

Scammers are also posing as the federal Internal Revenue Service, claiming their victim haven’t paid their taxes and threatening arrest — a phone scam that pervaded Essex County last year.

“With these scams nobody is immune,” Favro said in a statement. “We have had members here receive the same type of calls.”

It’s estimated that consumers lose $40 billion a year through telemarketing fraud, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

The public is reminded that they should never provide banking information, account numbers or transfer funds in any way over the phone to persons claiming to be a government entity.

To verify any information, try to garner names and or badge numbers from the caller, look up that agency on your own and contact them directly.

If anyone claims to be the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office looking for funds, contact the office at 518-565-4340 and speak to a dispatcher.