Sherman Free Library needs funds

× Expand Graphic provided This is an architect’s sketch of what the Sherman Free Library will look like when a construction project is completed.

PORT HENRY | As warmer weather slowly arrives this spring, the staff and board members of Sherman Free Library in Port Henry are preparing for what they say is the largest project the facility has seen in decades.

The library was built in 1887, and with the exception of a new slate roof completed in the early 1990s, the facade of the building has remained essentially the same for the duration of those 131 years, library Board of Trustees President Sue Nephew said.

“All great structures though, no matter how enduring, need to be repaired and upgraded eventually,” she said. “The stone steps that lead into the library have become cracked and broken due to frost heaving, water seepage and the sheer wear of time.”

In addition to refurbishing the stairs, an access ramp will be constructed leading to the entrance. Visitors in wheelchairs, parents with children in strollers, and anyone who has difficulty walking or climbing stairs will be able to enter the library with much greater ease than before.

To pay for the $9,000 share of costs not covered by grants, the library is starting a fund drive.

Last year, the library was awarded a State Aid for Library Construction grant. The grant will furnish 75 percent of the $36,000 needed to complete the new construction and refurbishment project, but 25 percent, or about $9,000, is still needed to meet the library’s portion of the financial obligation.

“This is a very sizable outlay of cash, and will tap deep into the library’s operating reserves,” Nephew said.

She said that while the 2017 annual appeal was the library’s most successful to date, it did not approach the $9,000 mark, and donations are still being sought to help cover the gap in funding.

Checks can be made out to “Sherman Free Library” and mailed to 20 Church St., Port Henry, NY 12974. Donations can also be made via credit card, by visiting the library’s website at shermanfreelibrary.org, scrolling to the bottom of the page, and clicking on the donate button.

While these additions are exciting, Nephew said, the library is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, meaning that any construction or changes to the building must be carefully monitored by the state Historic Preservation Office. Contractors must adhere to strict aesthetic rules, so that the overall 19th century character of the building is not altered.

Nephew said she is enthusiastic about embarking on this project, and seeing it through to a conclusion that has been many years in the making.

“We’re really making improvements and upgrades here that will benefit not only our current users, but future generations in the Town of Moriah for years to come,” Nephew said.