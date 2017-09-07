Sherman Free Library to host antiques appraisal event

× Sherman Free Library in Port Henry will hold an antiques appraisal fair on Sept. 9. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Sherman Free Library is hosting an Antiques Appraisal Fair at the library on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ted Comstock, former curator at the Adirondack Experience (Adirondack Museum) in Blue Mountain Lake and currently an independent appraiser, will be offering informal, verbal valuations of treasured antiques, heirlooms and curiosities.

Appraisals are $5 per item, with a limit of three objects per visitor.

The event is a fundraiser for the library.

Items eligible for appraisal should be relatively small, easily transportable and able to be set on a table in the library for viewing.

Examples of popular appraisal items include china, glassware, photographs, books, prints, paintings, and camp items (such as pack-baskets, fishing tackle, and snowshoes). But no jewelry, stamps or coins.

“Ted specializes in North Country camp furnishings and sporting equipment, and is widely versed in Adirondack history,” Library Director Michelle Paquette said. “He has more than 25 years of appraisal experience with antiques and paper ephemera, the formal term for postcards, photographs, posters, greeting cards, letters and other materials which were not originally expected to be preserved for long periods of time, but which have survived, often as family mementos.”

She said Comstock enjoys sharing his expertise and educating the public about the history and financial value of items that may have been in their homes for many years.

“He has conducted antiques appraisal programs throughout Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties and beyond, at libraries, historical societies and museums — always donating the proceeds of his events to the hosting organizations,” she said.

“In addition to providing individualized appraisals, when visitors bring in especially remarkable items, Ted also offers a wider group discussion of these objects, within the context of our regional history.”

People can come for an afternoon of fun, to learn something about a dusty item from their attic and to help the library through a community fundraising event, she said.