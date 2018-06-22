Sherman Library unveils restored painting

× Expand Photo provided Depicting Crown Point in 1872, the recently restored artwork contains rare documentation of a short-lived railroad link. (The photo provided depicts the painting before restoration.)

PORT HENRY | The Sherman Free Library, fashioned of the elegantly sturdy oak and brick that defined the mining era in which it was built, has always known what it had — sort of.

In its possession was an original James Hope, a work of the 19th century Vermont artist who gained fame for his vivid and somewhat ghastly portrayals of the Civil War.

The 1872 painting, “Crown Point on Lake Champlain,” a gift from the Witherbees, one of the iron industry’s founding families, looks down from a hill above Port Henry across to what is today the Crown Point State Historic Site.

Over the decades, it became damaged and dingy. But with a $7,000 grant, the library was able to have the painting cleaned and restored, and its members were amazed by the results.

Large blemishes on the painting’s surface have been repaired, and absent decades of accumulated soot, the painting reveals details that had long been hidden, giving the painting not just new life, but new meaning.

Artistically speaking, the landscape had existed in something of an historical black hole. Commissioned by the Witherbees and bequeathed to the library on the eve of the Great Depression, it had never been sold or put out to auction. So its value had never been established and it had flown beneath the radar of art historians.

Library director Michelle Paquette said Donald and Carol Thompson, authors of “The Life and Work of Painter James Hope,” saw a newspaper account of the painting and were excited by the news of a Hope painting that they had not cataloged.

“He’s not Picasso, but there’s renewed interest in his work,” Paquette said.

The grant was pursued by the library board and library friend Sue McHone. The conservation was made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the Greater Hudson Heritage Network Conservation Grant Program, which provides support for treatment procedures by professional conservators of art in New York State.

The restoration was completed by Emily Gardiner Phillips of Phillips Art Conservation in Essex.

Rather than a snapshot in time, Paquette said the painting is a compendium of any activity that might have gone one in and around the lake in the 1870s. Of particular interest is a railroad bridge across the bay that was destroyed by ice almost as soon as it went up. It was just blind luck that its brief existence was recorded by Hope.