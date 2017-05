× Expand Photo provided Pictured is Clinton County Legislator Rob Timmons watching a STEM workshop taught by Beekmantown Middle School science teacher Diana Danville.

PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh’s 7th annual Shine On! program took place April 29-30. Held on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, Shine On! is a program for girls that helps build resiliency to negative stereotypes and build self-confidence while having fun.